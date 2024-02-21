The People Who Never Stopped Loving Tenet

“I was terrified,” he says of staging the surreptitious video shoot. “I make a lot of video and film for my job, but I’m always on the other end of the camera. I like that — I don’t really enjoy being on the front end of it, especially when it’s about me. You know that it’s going to go viral because of the context — it’s very nerve-racking.”

Carman had decided not to tell Bagri in advance so that her reaction to his nerdy presentation could be authentic, but he knew ahead of time he wasn’t going to do anything with the video unless he got her blessing. “We wanted to try to make a little piece of modern art,” he says, before stopping himself. “I know that sounds so conceited, but we wanted to try to keep it real, whether that meant naturally funny moments or naturally awkward moments. I realized that not telling her [ahead of time] would be a good way to approach that, but it was pretty nerve-racking for me, because I was like, ‘That’s sketchy.’ But [I thought], ‘I’m a good dude, if she becomes uncomfortable with it, the footage is getting deleted.’ But I just knew her from Twitter and in person, and I was like, ‘I think she’ll think it’s hilarious and great.’”

Not only was Bagri cool with it, she went back to Carman’s place with the people who’d shot the video so that they could all watch it and edit it together. “Me and my roommates and her and the two guys that helped me film it all came over and just cracked up at the full 40 minutes of uncut footage,” he says, laughing. “Twelve people just sat in a room, and we all made co-directorial decisions on what parts were funny, what parts weren’t.”

He and Bagri are friends — they’ve done joint interviews about the experience — but I was curious if the viral video helped get him dates with other women. “A third of the total comments [from] the whole experience were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this guy’s DMs are going to be flooded. There’s going to be so many women interested in him because it really displays nerdiness and care in a fun way that’s unique,’” Carman laughs. “I got a total of four DMs from interested women. Four. What I’ve learned is that, when women go viral, they get tons of DMs from guys. But I did go on one of those dates with someone, and it was really a fun date — a quality person and a very, very smart person. I was like, ‘Maybe that was a good quality filter for smart, nerdy, meticulous folks,’ but it didn’t work at a high-quantity level.”

Because my five interview subjects are men — and the loudest Nolan fans online also seem to be men — some may wonder if there’s something inherent in the director’s movies that lend themselves to be fixated on by guys. Sweeping statements about gender are reductive and stupid. (And I know plenty of women who adore Nolan’s movies.) But it’s tempting to think in broad stereotypes, associating men with a love of intricate riddles they can brag about solving — a brain-measuring contest, if you will — while women are less interested in intellectual (or, if you’re less charitable, self-absorbed, brooding action movies pretending to be about grand themes) cinematic exercises.