Why Horror Has Been Killing It in 2023

Karie Bible, an analyst for Exhibitor Relations and a tour guide for Hollywood Forever Cemetery (her birthday is also on Halloween) finds that horror films speak a lot about what’s going on with people during a certain time, whether it’s now or a hundred years ago. “If you wanna get psychological here, I think they really tap into something primal within people,” says Bible. “Since the beginning, they’ve been kinda reflecting our fears, our worst nightmares and, also, in conjunction with what’s been happening in the world. You had horror movies making a fortune during the Great Depression. You had horror movies during World War II ... You’ve kinda had horror movies reflecting the collective tension and fears and deepest, darkest dreads of people since the beginning of film.”

With the way that horror films can cost way less than a blockbuster and still easily put asses in seats (something that these blockbusters could learn from), you could say that the genre is a necessary evil for Hollywood. Movie distributors became major studios thanks to horror. Back in the ‘30s, Universal was Tinseltown’s resident horror haven, dropping classic monster movies like “Dracula," “Frankenstein,” and “The Mummy.” New Line Cinema is basically the House Freddy Kruger Built (and Terrorized), as the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” movies later financially fueled the company to make films like the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. (Peter Jackson was reportedly hired to helm the trilogy because he wrote a script for a “Nightmare” sequel that was never made.) And I’m sure if it wasn’t for all those “Saw” movies, Lionsgate wouldn’t have gone on to make all those “Hunger Games” movies (including the one that’ll be out next month).

Mediocre horror movies still make a profit. But it’s still something that insiders worry about. “The Exorcist: Believer” has been eviscerated by critics and audiences (it currently has a C rating on CinemaScore), but it still took in over $100 million. While there has been a lot of discussion about the $400 million Universal forked over to get the remake and sequel rights (and two more “Exorcist” films are coming), Wampler feels that some things have to change if Universal wants to make a good return on its investment. “I think it’s likely that they’re gonna do something drastic between the first one and the second one, up to and including maybe changing the director or maybe changing screenwriters or going in a new direction,” says Wampler. “I mean, there’s really no telling. It’s kind of an interesting experiment they’ve launched for themselves.”