How Will Dakota Johnson Survive Madame Web? The Same Way She Handled Fifty Shades of Grey

Rather remarkably, Johnson has shifted the conversation away from this potential bomb and toward her enjoyably chaotic press tour. Over the last few weeks, she’s been providing steady doses of sarcastic, irreverent humor while making the rounds promoting the movie. No matter the appearance, the routine is usually the same: The 34-year-old star has to endure some unspeakably inane junket or chat show, and she gleefully blows everything up by not really playing along. On “Live with Kelly and Michael,” she couldn’t even pretend to be chipper when Kelly Ripa asked if she’s successful enough that she doesn’t have to audition for roles anymore, shooting the co-host a wonderfully withering glance. When Johnson hung out with Seth Meyers, she told a story about how much she hated doing a guest spot on the series finale of her favorite show, “The Office.” (“That was honestly the worst time of my life. … [I thought] I’d show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I’m barely in the f*cking show.”) Want to engage her in how the dumbest line in the “Madame Web” trailer has become a meme? She’ll shoot you down on camera. Interested in being the umpteenth journalist to engage her in conversation about being a nepo baby? (She’s the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.) Johnson isn’t having it.



Because Johnson is the child of famous people, it’s natural for cynics to assume that she’s spoiled or sheltered — a beautiful face with no substance underneath. These low expectations are part of the reason why she’s so beloved on social media, where she’s been adoringly memed for years. Other young stars are poised and polished to the point of dullness — so earnest, so afraid to ever say the wrong thing — but Johnson radiates a liberatingly cutting DGAF energy. In fact, she harks back to a bygone pre-internet era in which the industry’s biggest names, like Bette Davis or Elizabeth Taylor, would be happily acerbic on talk shows, unafraid to reveal themselves warts and all. It didn’t make us love them less — it only intensified our ardor. (Want proof? Check out how often an old Dick Cavett or Johnny Carson clip goes viral.) Johnson may hail from a privileged Hollywood background, but she seems determined to be a regular human being who finds a lot of the trappings of celebrity ridiculous. She is not like you or me at all, but arguably her greatest performance to date has been creating the illusion that, just maybe, she is.



None of her down-to-earth candor should be a surprise. When Johnson was first becoming an A-lister, she showed exactly how she would differentiate herself from other starlets. Some might have been capsized by appearing in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise, one of the silliest moneymakers this century. But if anything, her performance in the trilogy made us like her even more. Want to know how she’ll survive “Madame Web”? Observe how she elevated those absurd romantic dramas into something worth watching.