​Criterion Celebrates the Films That Forever Shifted Our Perception of Kristen Stewart​

Premiering at Sundance in 2016, just a few months before “Personal Shopper” debuted at Cannes, writer-director Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women” is now probably best known for being one of Oscar-nominee Lily Gladstone’s first breakout roles. But it’s also an excellent showcase for Stewart, who was Gladstone’s scene partner in the film’s final of its three segments. Based on Maile Meloy short stories, “Certain Women”’s triptych of episodes each focus on a different small-town Montana woman. The first stars Laura Dern as an unhappy attorney who gets drawn into her client’s failed lawsuit in unexpected ways. Reichardt stalwart Michelle Williams leads the second segment, in which she plays a workaholic wife and mother who only slowly begins to understand just how alienated she is from her family. The final, and best, installment concerns Gina (Gladstone), a farmhand who decides to enroll in a night class in town on a whim after meeting the teacher, Beth (Stewart). It’s clear Beth doesn’t have much interest in teaching—she has to drive hours back and forth for this unexciting class about education law—but she and Gina begin to strike up a friendship, largely based on their shared loneliness.

Plenty of movie stars try to downshift to “serious” indies to prove their acting bona fides, but few in recent years achieved the makeover as confidently as Stewart. (Funny enough, the only other contemporary actor who comes to mind is Robert Pattinson.) She couldn’t have asked for better films to execute that career do-over than the ones Criterion now celebrates. Beyond all of them featuring Stewart, what these movies have in common is an understated approach—not to mention a patience for letting their intimate stories unspool at their own pace, their meanings both enigmatic and cosmic.

“Certain Women” once again sees her playing someone who is withholding aspects of herself, those hidden parts only slowly becoming visible over time. That sense of mystery and discovery has powered so much of her work since, from Princess Diana in “Spencer” (which earned her an Oscar nomination) to a melancholy gym worker in “Love Lies Bleeding.” What might have seemed vacant or vapid about her in something like “Twilight” has now been revealed to be the secret weapon of one of Hollywood’s most consistently fascinating young stars. There’s nothing empty about Kristen Stewart’s characters—their distant stare suggests untold depths and profound secrets that they don’t feel obliged to share.

Those who have been fans of Stewart for the last decade don’t need to be told how singular she is—we’re the ones who have been passionately banging the drum for her, insisting that Bella was hardly the peak of what she could do. But anyone late to the bandwagon should seek out “Starring Kristen Stewart.” You’re in for a trilogy of superb films about women in the midst of finding themselves. Stewart was as well.