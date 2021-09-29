Bright Wall/Dark Room September 2021: It's All Happening by Ethan Warren

You can read our previous excerpts from the magazine by clicking here. To subscribe to Bright Wall/Dark Room, or look at their most recent essays, click here. The above art is by Tom Ralston.

Side A

1. Friday, September 27, 2002

I was 16 the night of my first rock concert. My parents, or maybe someone else’s, drove us the hour or so out of town to see the Who at the local corporate-branded amphitheater. They’d been my favorite band ever since I discovered them three years earlier, and if they hadn’t made any music worth listening to in more than two decades, it couldn’t have mattered less. What mattered were those songs, the ones I’d fallen in love with first on CD and then through the crate full of decades-old vinyl passed down talismanically by my father in the weeks before I entered high school.

Exactly three months before the night of my first rock concert, the Who’s bassist, John Entwistle died the exceedingly rock-and-roll death of a cocaine-induced heart attack in a Las Vegas hotel room while a local stripper slept nearby. And so on the night I went to see my favorite band, only two of the original four were alive to be seen, backed now by journeyman musicians seemingly hired to blend into the scenery. It’s a strange thing to arrive at a party just as it’s started to wind down.

Still, I remember the exuberance that seeped from the attendees into the air, leaving that cavernous space supercharged with anticipation and possibility. All of us, the old-guard fans and the relatively new, were searching for something we thought might be found between the chords, or perhaps straight through them. When the band took the stage and hit the ignition on a machine long past the point of being well-oiled, the distant fact of their semi-automated performance mattered less than the amorphous desire I felt in the air—the hope for some kind of aural ecstasy that might bring us to a place where things shone just a little bit brighter.

In the years since, I’ve wondered what drew me to classic rock just as the tidal wave of boomer nostalgia shuffled the art form definitively into the realm of overpriced nostalgia tours. The best answer I’ve found came in 2015, courtesy of Patrick Sawer’s Telegraph review of a Hyde Park Who show: those of us too young to remember these bands in their heyday, Sawer figured, are attracted by the possibility of communing with a sort of “folk memory,” a collective-unconscious personal narrative that transfigures history into myth. We overpaid for our seats for the privilege of bearing witness to that precarious moment when the legendary is still tangible.