Bright Wall/Dark Room March 2021: B Who I Want to B by Frank Falisi

I squinch two fingers of tip up onto the laptop’s mousey-pad place. Is there an actual name for this space? I promise myself I won’t use the laptop to look up what the laptop wants me to call mousey-pad place. When I use the laptop to look up things I wasn’t really thinking about before the laptop made me think about them, I feel bad.



When I spin the fingers and their tips across the mousey-pad place, I think of all the things I can’t touch right now. I know you know about this phenomenon. Here’s a shortlist of some things I’d rather my fingertips caress today rather than the mousey-pad place:

a clod of sunwarm dirt with just a few sprigs of shiny switchgrass poking through

a pintglass of beerline-flat Belgian from the bar at Pizzeria UNOs in Hamilton, New Jersey (I am passing the glass to my friend Ray; you can just make out my fingerprint in the beerfrost)

The five fingers of a someone’s hand to check if they’re cold, to check if they want to hold my hand too

I know you know about these things but I am feeling extra strinky and stretched about where they are in relation to my real fingertips.

I try to put those fingertips to good use, circling the mousey-pad place. I tip-tap the mousey-pad place twice (the universal high sign for “yes please this seems promising”) because a website called Zoo.com (no animals) is promising me personality quizzes.

Whose personality am I quizzing? Mine! My very own. I like a personality quiz like I like a pinot grigio sometimes: you can’t get it wrong (if you think you can, maybe you are wrongthinking these mutually and objectively benign objects?). A personality quiz doesn’t ask me to know; all I can do is be a little too honest, a smidge overinvested, a blot of crossed-arm offense when Zoo.com tells me that—Based on My Breakfast Choices—my personality is Steel Cut Oats w/Chia. I can only be so offended though, because I ate oatmeal this morning. I eat oatmeal every day. I like the little indents down the center of every individual oatpiece.