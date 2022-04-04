Two Thumbs Up to Roger Ebert and the Movies

They were wise enough to trademark the use of thumbs for movies and those trademarks are still owned by their estates and in use at RogerEbert.com. So when you hear the the phrase "Two Thumbs Up" as a way of expressing extreme pleasure even for things other than movies, you can thank Roger and Gene. The irony of the whole thing is that Roger didn't really like rating movies. He told me that he was open minded and that generally when he walked into a Screening Room or movie theater, he was hoping to see a good movie. The experience did not always bear this out, thus two of his most popular books were I Hated, Hated, Hated This Movie and Your Movie Sucks. The irony of those titles being so popular is that Roger was also the model for Empathy, and one of the most kind-hearted persons I ever met.

"Movies are a machine that generates empathy," he would say, "the purpose of civilization and growth is to be able to reach out and empathize a little bit with other people. And for me, the movies... let you understand a little bit more about different hopes, aspirations, dreams and fears. It helps us to identify with the people who are sharing this journey with us." And today, April 4th, on the ninth anniversary of his transition from this earth, that is what stands out the most about him to me.

In the Lars Von Trier film, "Breaking the Waves," the protagonist's husband, played by Stellan Skarsgård, is testifying at her trial about her character and about whether she was in fact, insane. When asked to describe her, he said simply, "Good...she was good." That one word also describes Roger. I was fortunate to witness that authentic goodness firsthand in the almost 24 years we were together. But even I discovered greater depths of goodness when people from all over wrote to me or stopped me on the streets to tell me of some kindness in word or deed he had done for them. When did he find the time to do all of this? And why? What drove his deep-seated goodness and his empathy and kindness? We may never know the whole of it, just like we can never know the whole of anything or anyone, including ourselves. But for purposes of this website, let's just start with a tribute to his writing, to which we give Two Thumbs Up.