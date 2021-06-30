Buffalo 8 Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

A lot, and yet a little, has changed a decade on since the first Buffalo 8 feature film production was conceived in a college apartment back in 2011.

The company’s entrepreneurial core and the nearly decade and a half friendship of founders Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor continues to drive the firm forward. “We really do continue to foster the day one mentality of running the business from an apartment and experimenting with scrappy ideas that pay off in the best outcomes and teach us critical lessons when they don’t pan out” stated Helderman.

2021 marks the ten-year anniversary of the company, which has since evolved into an indie studio from development services, production, financing, and distribution. A review of the company’s path over the last ten years traces the rapidly changing media landscape from early wins they had at the Sundance Film Festival, to expanding their financing operations with the launch of BondIt Media Capital in 2013, to multi-picture financing deals with world class movie star talent (Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Robert De Niro, John Travolta, Liam Neeson, Kevin James,) the company’s humble beginnings are still a core of their culture, a cornerstone of the brand that all team members are encouraged to embrace when they join, and the future of where the team believes they are heading.

Co-Founders and entrepreneurs Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor started Buffalo 8 in 2010 in Helderman’s college apartment, as Taylor - the childhood friend of Helderman’s then girlfriend, now wife – joined Helderman in producing their first indie feature The Alumni Chapter in the summer of 2010.

“We first met in high school back in Connecticut when we were both misfits in our own ways” noted Helderman recalling their first meeting at Taylor’s parents’ house, “we must have been 17 or 18 and both of us were really into film, music, and TV in a way that was beyond just appreciating it – we wanted to be involved, and growing up in Connecticut might as well have been the moon compared to Los Angeles and access to the world of entertainment.”