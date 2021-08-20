Sonny Chiba: 1939-2021

Chiba was fortunate enough to have lived many lives during his extensive acting career. And he’d say as much every time he delivered an abbreviated biography to a nervous English-speaking interviewer. He wasn’t exactly complaining when he foregrounded his thwarted gymnastic ambitions. After all, his physique and therefore his ability to do his own stunts was somewhat important for his livelihood.

Chiba also assumed that people judged him because he wasn’t a trained actor. He was an autodidact, and would later co-found the Japan Action Club (JAC) studio in 1970, where he encouraged other actors to focus on body language to develop new characters (JAC alums include Hiroyuki Sanada and Etsuko Shiomi). Chiba liked to play different kinds of characters, which was surely his way of coping with early fame as a studio-groomed star.

But Chiba seemingly didn’t need anybody to know all that. He was, however, an open book to curious and prepared interviewers. In a 1997 Q&A with Chris D., author of Outlaw Masters of Cinema (and former lead singer of The Flesh Eaters), Chiba notes that Toei “always pushed the extreme action-hero image.” Everyone else just needed to know that Chiba became an actor after he trained for the Olympics. And then he sustained some kind of debilitating injury (it was his hip, and it happened when he was working a part-time construction job). That was in 1957; he was 20 at the time, and about two years away from being discovered by Toei.

In Chris D.’s essential interview, Chiba laughs when he hears the titles of his earliest starring roles, particularly the science-fiction B-movies “Invasion of the Neptune Men” (1961) and “Terror Beneath the Sea” (1966). Those were just the first Chiba films to be released in America. He’d previously broken through as a TV star on tokusatsu-style superhero shows “Seven Color Mask” and “Messenger of Allah.” Chiba played the title role in both shows. He would later star in other comic book adaptations, like “Golgo 13” and “The Storm Riders.” In all of these early performances, Chiba used his good looks and well-toned muscles to disarm viewers. He was a star, and he knew how to hit his marks.