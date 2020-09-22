Michael Chapman: 1935-2020

Most tributes are best expressed in words, but Michael Chapman’s magnificent contribution to the world was so visual that it feels like photos could get the job done better than anything I could possibly say. And so I’ll be brief on the life and legacy of Michael Chapman, one of the best cinematographers of all time, a key player in the American New Wave in the 1970s. You know those projects like “One Perfect Shot”? They could still exist with only the work of Michael Chapman, who helped redefine cinematic language with directors like Martin Scorsese, Hal Ashby, Philip Kaufman, and Robert Towne. His work on “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” alone should earn him an entire section in any class on cinematography.