Hal Holbrook: 1925-2021

He was born Harold Rowe Holbrook Jr. in Cleveland, Ohio on February 17, 1925, one of three siblings raised by their paternal grandparents. Holbrook attended Ohio’s Denison University and then served in World War II in Newfoundland, where he acted in a number of theatrical productions. While studying at Denison, he worked on an honors project about the life of Mark Twain and this eventually led to him playing Twain for the the first time in 1954 at Pennsylvania’s Lock Haven State Teachers College. Holbrook then developed a one-man show on the life of the writer while as a member of the Valley Players, a summer stock company in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He got his first national exposure in the role when Ed Sullivan had him on his show in 1956 and began performing the show Mark Twain Tonight in 1959.

Over the next few years, he would perform the role around the world in venues ranging from behind the Iron Curtain to the 1964 World’s Fair in New York. Mark Twain Tonight went to Broadway in 1966, where he won a Tony Award for his performance. The next year, he presented the show on television and received his first Emmy nomination as a result. Throughout his career, he would continue to perform the show, including additional Broadway runs in 1977 and 2005, until he finally retired in 2017.

However, Holbrook’s long and varied career would show him to be more than just a one-trick pony. On stage, he would originate the role of the Major in Arthur Miller’s Incident at Vichy in 1964 and served as a replacement for Richard Kiley during the original Broadway run of Man of La Mancha. On television, he appeared as the son in a production of “The Glass Menagerie” opposite Shirley Booth and he made his big screen debut in the 1966 screen version of Mary McCarthy’s “The Group.” Over the next few years, he would become a familiar face on television with appearances on shows such as “The F.B.I.,” “The Name of the Game” and “The Bold Ones: The Senator,” where he received his first Emmy, and in films like 1967’s “Wild in the Streets” (where he would play the first of a number of political figures), “The People Next Door” (1970) and “The Great White Hope.”

His next big breakthrough came in 1973 when he appeared in “That Certain Summer,” a made-for-television movie about a teenaged boy (Scott Jacoby) coming to terms with the fact that his father (Holbrook) is gay and in a relationship with another man (Martin Sheen). At the time it was broadcast, the film was enormously controversial but it was acclaimed as a sensitive depiction of a subject that was all but verboten on television up to that point and would earn Holbrook another Emmy nomination. The next year, he would receive two more Emmy awards for “Pueblo,” a film made about the capture of the U.S.S. Pueblo. He world receive another Emmy in 1976 for portraying Abraham Lincoln in “Sandburg’s Lincoln.”