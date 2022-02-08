Douglas Trumbull: 1941-2022

Trumbull left “Blade Runner” at an agreed-upon time so that he could direct his second feature film a project that was designed to serve as the ultimate showcase for his Showscan process. This was “Brainstorm,” a thriller in which a team of research scientists (including Christopher Walken, Natalie Wood and Louise Fletcher) create a virtual reality-style interface system capable of recording the physical and emotional sensations of the person wearing it directly from their brains and allowing others to play those recording and experience those exact same sensations for themselves. Perhaps inevitably, the people funding the research are keen on getting their hands on the system in order to learn how it can exploited for darker purposes by the military. When one of the researchers has a heart attack while using the machine and ends u p recording her own death, her colleagues come back together to keep the machine out of the reach of the military and to play the recording and experience the answer to that most unknowable of questions—what happens when we die?

The production of the film would prove to be an extraordinarily jinxed one. Although designed to serve as the ultimate demo for Showscan—the process would be utilized for the sequences involving the use of the machine while the rest would be presented normally—theater owners rebelled at the idea of spending money to purchase the new equipment required to make it work and the studio finally backed out of their agreement to produce it that way. As a compromise, Trumbull shot the sequences with the device in the Super Panavision 70 widescreen process and the rest in a more conventional aspect ration and in 35mm. This did give a vague approximation of what Trumbull intended—especially if you were able to see it on the big screen in 70mm—but it left those who knew the full history of the project wishing for more. Actually, they were lucky to see it at all because when co-star Natalie Wood drowned in 1981 during a production break, MGM initially elected to shut down production, even though Wood had completed all of her major scenes, and considered pulling the plug for good until interest from other studios finally convinced them to stick with it. However, when the film finally emerged in 1983, it was only released in a small number of theaters and bombed at the box-office. Like “Silent Running,” it is a bit chilly and the fact that Wood’s last film revolves to a large degree around death is hard for a lot of people to work around. Nevertheless, the film is still kind of intriguing for how it was able to offer glimpse of what technology would have in store in real life a couple of decades down the road and the effects, diluted as they may have been, were undeniably impressive.

By now completely disenchanted, Trumbull essentially turned his back on the film industry, relocating to Massachusetts and began developing new technologies for use in a number of different areas. He helped to create the celebrated “Back to the Future” ride at the Universal Studios Theme Park and for many years, a ride utilizing the Showscan process was a featured attraction at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas. For a time, he served as the Vice Chairman of IMAX and in 2010, he debuted a video online depicting an invention designed to help cap the massive British Petroleum oil spill that was never used. Around this time, he was lured back into the world of film when Terrence Malick approached him about doing some visual effects for “The Tree of Life.” He would go on to serve as an effects consultant on the film, which would eschew CGI for the more organic and hand-crafted processes that he employed on films like “2001” and “Close Encounters.” Around this time, the high frame rate process that had long fascinated finally began to interest Hollywood and Trumbull at one point announced that he was working on a new project that would take full advantage of the process at last. However, that was never made and his final film projects would see him providing the special effects and executive-producing the oddball 2018 cult favorite “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot” and serving as the subject of the documentary “Trumbull Land” (2018).