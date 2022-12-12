Angelo Badalamenti (1937-2022)

2022 had already proven to be a crushing one for admirers of Lynch’s oeuvre, with the iconic singer of “Twin Peaks,” Julee Cruise, passing in June, and the groundbreaking program’s beloved actor, Al Strobel (renowned for his ever-evolving portrayal of “the one armed man,” Philip Gerard), leaving our world earlier this month. Badalamenti and I shared a birthday, March 22nd, and it was in the year of my birth, 1986, that the composer forged his first phenomenally successful collaboration with Lynch in the director’s fourth feature, “Blue Velvet.” The pervasive sense of unease in his score, echoing the unseemly terrors young Jeffrey (Kyle Maclachlan) uncovers in his deceptively innocent town, does occasionally pause for moments of pure, arresting beauty, many of them involving Jeffrey’s girlfriend, Sandy (Laura Dern). Whether she’s stepping out of the darkness or delivering her hopeful monologue about the robins, Sandy is the score’s ray of light, which contrasts with the melancholy glow of Dorothy (Isabella Rossellini), whose crooning of the title tune is accompanied in the film by Badalamenti himself on the piano.

This landmark began a decades-long teaming of director and composer that rivaled the genius of Hitchcock and Herrmann, Spielberg and Williams, Burton and Elfman. Thanks to Daniel Knox’s masterfully curated David Lynch retrospective held earlier this year at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre, I was able to view some of their lesser known efforts in a way they are never shown: on a big screen and with an engaged crowd. 1990’s “Industrial Symphony No. 12: The Dream of the Brokenhearted,” featuring the ever-ethereal Cruise, expanded on the vulnerable soul of Badalamenti’s work in that year’s Palme d’Or winner, “Wild at Heart,” the Lynch picture that drew criticism for its graphic violence. Yet perhaps the most memorable moment in that film is when its lovers on the run, Sailor (Nicolas Cage) and Lula (Laura Dern), stop their car until they can find anything on the radio aside from depressingly vile news. They eventually land on their favorite group, Powermad, and as they rock out to the chaotic vocals, the camera pans up to the setting sun, as a lush swell from Badalamenti’s score fills the soundtrack.

Of course, the themes Badalamenti wrote for “Twin Peaks” across its three seasons conjure instant imagery in one’s imagination: the Man From Another Place (Michael J. Anderson) snapping away to “Dance of the Dream Man,” Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) swaying to a melody only she can seem to hear in “Audrey’s Theme,” Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie) convulsing with sobs upon learning the untimely fate of her daughter, Laura (Sheryl Lee), as “Laura’s Theme” blossoms like a mournful flower. One of Badalamenti’s last public statements was a quote he gave to author Scott Ryan for his book, Fire Walk With Me: Your Laura Disappeared, commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of Lynch’s long misunderstood 1992 film, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.” Badalamenti wrote that Ryan’s “writing and understanding of my music is unreal,” as evidenced in the author’s description of the film’s entrancing opening theme. “We have sex from the trumpet, fear from the synth and rock ’n’ roll from the plucking bass,” he wrote. “What do you get when you mix sex, fear and rock ’n’ roll together? You get Laura Palmer.”