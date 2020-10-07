The Right Stuff is an Unexpectedly Gripping Workplace Drama About the Space Race

When the Soviet Union’s space program launched the satellite Sputnik 1 into space in October 1957, that historic moment galvanized the American government into funding its own extraplanetary efforts. President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s proposal, which Congress approved in July 1958, transitioned the pre-existing National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics into the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Their task was to catch up with—and then surpass—the Soviets, and various films such as “Hidden Figures” and “First Man” have focused on certain time periods in this conflict. “The Right Stuff” focuses on NASA’s early days: In 1959, engineers Bob Gilruth (Patrick Fischler) and Chris Kraft (Eric Ladin) are putting a team together of the country’s best test pilots. Premiere episode “Sierra Hotel” depicts NASA as a fledgling agency under phenomenal pressure; “What we’re doing here has consequences for the entire world … and we don’t have any time for do-overs,” Gilruth says.

Despite the great risk involved, everyone wants to be part of the action. Premiere episode “Sierra Hotel” follows Gilruth and Kraft as they invite more than 100 test pilots to a top-secret information session and then have to whittle them down to the seven needed for the Mercury Project, and most of these men are of a certain type. Tall, handsome, self-possessed. Every man seems to have a pair of aviators in his pocket, a glass of whiskey in his hand, and a woman who isn’t his wife on his arm. The only outlier is 38-year-old John Glenn (Patrick J. Adams), a war hero fighter pilot increasingly concerned about his legacy.

A devout Christian, Glenn rarely drinks alcohol, doesn’t flirt, and is focused primarily—and practically singularly—on the potential of being the first man in space. He’s convinced that he deserves the honor, and that surety puts him at odds with the other members of the Mercury 7, in particular Alan Shepard (Jake McDorman, doing his best Don Draper), a dashing pilot who rolls his eyes every time Glenn talks. Also in the mix are Gordon Cooper (Colin O’Donoghue), worried that his separation from his wife Trudy (Eloise Mumford) will ruin his chances of getting into the program; Gus Grissom (Michael Trotter), who holds a longstanding grudge against Gordo; and Deke Slayton (Micah Stock), Scott Carpenter (James Lafferty), and Wally Schirra (Aaron Staton). The final three are the most sparsely developed throughout the five episodes of “The Right Stuff” provided for review; Carpenter is given the least attention, but the character traits “handsome” and “antiracist” aren’t so bad.