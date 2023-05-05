Steve McQueen’s Essential Small Axe Joins the Criterion Collection

The special features are a slighter than might be expected from a Criterion set, but the real draw here is the assemblage of the films themselves, along with the stellar companion docuseries “Uprising,” directed by McQueen and James Rogan. Underpromoted on Prime—I didn’t realize it existed until this set—“Uprising” details the New Cross house fire events in January 1981 and how they led to protests that eventually culminated in the Brixton uprising in April of that year. McQueen and Rogan deftly assemble archival footage with interview clips from the people who were there, including writer Alex Wheatle, the subject of the “Small Axe” film of the same name. It’s an empathetically collected series of interviews, placing the trauma of what happened in 1981 in the greater context of racial tension in the country that still exists today. It’s a truly moving, excellent documentary, and it’s especially interesting to see it in the context of “Small Axe” because one can see how interviews like these influenced McQueen’s films from the anger of “Mangrove” to the vibe of “Lovers Rock” and through all five films.

I could go on and on about why “Small Axe” is so phenomenal—sampling the films again on this set reminded me of how McQueen uses sensory details to transport us to this time and place instead of blunt, melodramatic techniques—but our very own Odie Henderson already wrote so eloquently about all five of them that I’d like to encourage you to read his reviews, quoted and sampled below, followed by the special features. As for those, the highlights are “Uprising” and a fascinating conversation between McQueen and Professor Paul Gilroy, who has supported the filmmaker for years.

“Mangrove”

“Mangrove” takes place in the past, but it feels like yet another evocation of Faulkner’s oft-quoted line about that timeframe. That it feels so much a product of present-day events is a sad commentary on the state of affairs in the world today. The film appears to end on a hopeful note, only to follow that note with an angrier, more discordant one that reminds us that, even if there were a vaccine for the virus of hate, the virus would mutate into a stronger disease. The long arc of the moral universe may bend toward justice, but it far too often feels like the marginalized are pushing rocks along that arc like Sisyphus, falling backward before ever reaching that hallowed bend.