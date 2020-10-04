The festival’s selections allow us to view and compare the show’s bookends. “Red, White and Blue” and “Mangrove” are true stories about real people seeking justice and reform for incidents of police brutality. They both contain jarring police violence committed against West Indian residents in London. What separates the two films, besides the 15 or so years between their timelines, is the depiction of the communities their protagonists inhabit. “Small Axe” begins with a supportive base surrounding the hero, and ends with a hero who must stand alone. That the lead character here is a cop may explain this shift, but the resulting story is more complex than that.

“I am the only authority you need,” says Kenneth Logan (Steve Toussaint) to his school-aged son, Leroy (Nathan Vidal) after he saves him from harassment by the local police. According to the bobbies, the younger Logan fit the description of a criminal committing robberies in the area. If this is true, the described criminal is quite lousy at being inconspicuous: Leroy is dressed in an English school uniform and carrying a musical instrument. But any minority who has ever been in this situation knows that “fitting the description” is pure bullshit, a means to harass with impunity. Kenneth’s angry response to the cops is jolting, but not as jarring as the question that precedes it. He asks if the cops found anything on his son. It’s a sarcastic question, to be sure, but a jarring one nonetheless.

When Leroy’s innocence is established, Kenneth guides him to the family car where he dispenses that lecture on authority. It sounds a bit like “the talk” all Black kids get. “When they stop you, don’t be no roughneck,” he advises. “And don’t bring no police to my yard!” The Logans expect their boy to be smart, to go to college and to avoid hanging with the riff-raff who populate their neighborhood. Supposedly, that will protect him, though there’s no delusion that this is a definite. Kenneth is a proud man, a stern and forceful father, traits his son will inherit and inhabit. Leroy will eventually bring a policeman to his father’s yard, though not in the way Kenneth expects.