Apple TV's Fantastic Silo Plays Out Like Great Sci-Fi Literature

It's also an incredibly difficult show to write about without spoiling, so I’ll be as vague as possible. The premiere introduces the concept—just over 10,000 people live in a massive underground bunker known as the Silo. History has been destroyed to such a degree that the residents aren’t sure how they got there or what happened to the outside world. All they know is that it’s deadly outside. They can see it. Or can they? Allison (Rashida Jones) starts to hear whispers that the powers that be in the Silo are lying to its residents to keep them under control. She’s scared to share these beliefs with her husband, who happens to be the Sheriff (David Oyelowo), because the Silo is a place where dissent and disagreement can be punished. And there’s one immutable rule: Don’t ask to leave. Anyone who asks to leave must be allowed to do so, and no one has ever returned.

Into this unique set-up, “Silo” drops many other interesting characters before centering on Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), a different protagonist than that of the premiere. Juliette works on the mechanical floors at the bottom of the Silo, the ones that keep everything running—the writers smartly avoid a direct class system on the floors but there’s a different energy in her sphere. Juliette gets involved with the lawman when he investigates a mysterious suicide, and she eventually takes over the lead before even weirder things happen in the silo. Can she trust the judicial sector run by an imposing figure named Sims (Common)? What about the creepy tech overseer (Tim Robbins) who punishes people for posting the wrong information online?

Guided by the brilliant Graham Yost (“Justified,” “The Americans”) and directed by Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”) to start, “Silo” is a remarkably confident show that refuses to hold your hand. In many ways, we are as lost and confused as the characters. We are dropped into the Silo with them, unpacking its purpose, history, regulations, and impact. Yost and his team absolutely nail this complex writing. It’s thrilling to see something this confidently plotted, always a step ahead of the viewer but not far enough down the narrative path that we don’t want to see what’s around the next corner.