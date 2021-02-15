NBC's Young Rock and Kenan Sitcoms are Energetic, Familiar

NBC’s two latest sitcoms (both premiering on February 16) have that Honda Fit energy, but on the inside, they’re just microwaves. There’s Nahnatchka Khan’s “Young Rock,” a Dwayne Johnson-led Dwayne Johnson autobiographitcom that jumps willy-nilly between the actor’s childhood, teen years, college life, and his 2032 presidential campaign (yes, really). Then there’s Kenan Thompson and Jackie Clarke’s long-awaited “Kenan,” a single-cam sitcom with multi-cam energy which follows a widowed dad (Thompson) as he raises his two daughters while also anchoring Atlanta’s second-most popular morning show. Each has its charms, thanks in no small part to the seemingly bottomless vats of charisma of the series’ respective leading men, but they’ve got more than star power in common. They’re both promising but uneven, energetic but frustratingly familiar. And each could learn a little something from the other, as one bites off far more than it can chew, and the other seems contended to nibble.

"Young Rock"

Let’s start with the former. It’s handy to have pivoted to a food metaphor, because Johnson and Khan would like to grant you the chance to smell what “Young Rock” is cooking. The ups and downs in the life of young Dwayne (played, “Moonlight”-style, by Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu as a kid, teen, and college student respectively) are, in a certain light, not all that different from what many kids experience. He’s got parents who love him (Joseph Lee Anderson and promising newcomer Stacey Leilua) and a robust, raucous extended family, a crush and a best friend, money troubles, and a feverish desire to fit in. But his father and grandparents are royalty in the world of professional wrestling, so his wacky uncles are people like Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig) and The Iron Sheik (Brett Azar), and his troubles fitting in stem mostly from his dad’s mouth writing checks Dwayne can’t cash and the fact that his physical appearance is such that everyone at his high school—the principal included—thinks he’s pulling a “21 Jump Street.” These formative experiences are recounted for the audience, and I cannot stress this enough, in the context of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 2032 presidential campaign, offered in the form of a sit-down interview with “actor-turned journalist” Randall Park (of Khan’s “Fresh Off The Boat”), at campaign events, or during big speeches—for example, when he’s announcing his pick for vice president.

Needless to say, it’s a lot for one half-hour comedy to handle. The desire to do all things at once—the speculative future presidential campaign thing, the perils of high school, the time spent as a kid with legendary pro wrestlers, the heartfelt family story, the college football stuff—all but ensures that few aspects of the story get the time necessary to really engage viewers. And the surreal, unnecessary, but admittedly entertaining framing device feels more like a set-up for a “Saturday Night Live” digital short than anything else. (It should be noted that this element of the premise bears no small resemblance to that of Ilana Peña’s lovely Disney+ series “Diary Of A Future President,” which makes up for its lack of The Rock with great writing and 10 times the focus.)