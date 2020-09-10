Home Entertainment Guide: September 2020

5 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD

"The Burnt Orange Heresy"

When people speak of the kind of adult-driven dramas that "they really don't make anymore," they're talking about movies like this adaptation of the novel by Charles Willeford (who also wrote the source material for the great "Miami Blues"). Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki are threateningly gorgeous as a new couple who appear to get caught in the web of a wealthy man played by Mick Jagger, doing his first acting work in two decades. The benefactor wants Bang's art critic to warm up to a reclusive painter, played by Donald Sutherland, and, well, things get complicated. For a relatively short film, this one drags at times with self-aware dialogue, but when the plot really kicks in after a revelation from the artist shatters the critic's worldview, it becomes an engaging piece of work. Oh, and let's just put Debicki in everything.

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Giuseppe Capotondi

Behind The Burnt Orange Heresy

"First Cow"

Kelly Reichardt only makes great movies. The director of "Meek's Cutoff" and "Certain Women" earned some of the best reviews of her career with this delicate, nuanced period piece that's about seemingly disaparate ideas like the emergence of capitalism and the importance of friendship. It is a tender, detailed, lived-in experience of a movie, and I couldn't be happier to see Reichardt increasingly becoming more and more prominent with critics and viewers. John Magaro and Orion Lee become unexpected friends and then even-more-unexpected business partners in a film that never gained the arthouse traction it deserves because of COVID. People will find this on streaming and now physical media. Films this good always find their audience.

Special Features

A Place in This World

"Ghost in the Shell"

I can vividly remember going into a London movie theatre back in 1995 and seeing Mamoru Oshii's stunning anime action classic. I knew then it would be influential, but even I did really appreciate how much this film would work its way into the pop culture landscape. Almost all sci-fi action to follow, especially "The Matrix," owes a debt to this study of identity and corruption, and now it's finally been released in a 4K edition, featuring a brand new remaster of the film and new special features, including an audio commentary and making-of featurettes. "Ghost in the Shell" is one of the most essential films of the '90s and now this is the new best way to own it.