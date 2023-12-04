Unfortunately, even if you are a Herzog fan, you, too, might struggle to remember when he directed the stars of two very different Batman movies—does anyone really love “Queen of the Desert?”—or wonder why their praise for Herzog is so dull and inessential. How is there so much filler in an homage to a man whose exacting standards and fanatical vision led him and a team of workers to schlep a steamship over a Peruvian mountain?

Herzog is the main topic of discussion, though never the primary interviewee in “Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer,” which re-prints, rather than re-contextualizes a number of Herzog legends. Some commentary is obviously more valuable than others. If you’re watching this movie, there’s a fair chance that you already know some of the featured stories, like how Herzog threatened the magnetic but disturbed actor Klaus Kinski with a gun on the set of Herzog’s mad 1972 conquistador drama “Aguirre, The Wrath of God.”

Check out Carl Weathers, Herzog’s “The Mandalorian” co-star, as he briefly raves on camera about Herzog’s unhinged 2005 docu-character study “Grizzly Man.” And while you’re here, how about some face-time with Lucki Stipetic, Herzog’s brother and long-time producer, who talks about some of their more memorable collaborations. “Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer” might be worth a look if you’ve already seen Herzog’s movies and now want to hear somebody as in-the-know as Stipetic dryly affirm that, “Dragging a ship over a mountain seemed like a wild idea, right?" Herzog fans might also soon become frustrated by this movie’s unrevealing interviews.

To be fair, the defensive cult worship that’s developed around Herzog makes sense given that he was and proudly remains quite a character. It’s also frustrating to watch a documentary try and mostly fail to approximate the mercurial dreaminess that’s come to define Herzog and his movies. Some of his most irritating fans dismiss criticism of his apolitical art, which often represents the world as it’s felt during a wild, sometimes transformative state of emotional upheaval. Then again, it’s really hard to approximate the head-spinning ecstasies and ingenuities of Herzog’s movies without showing more than a few clips from them, sandwiched carelessly between over-edited on-camera commentary.