What follows is a hybrid of film genres that coexist uneasily at first, but reconcile about halfway through, once the story gathers speed and emotional force. "Unpregnant" is a road trip movie with a new eccentric character (and supporting performance) waiting in every town. It's also a warmhearted, often wacky teen comedy, about girls who used to be close but grew apart: Bailey is a bohemian lesbian and latchkey kid raised by a single mom, while Veronica joined a clique of popular, well-to-do, gossipy kids. As the duo drives through Oklahoma and Texas in a muscle car borrowed without Bailey's stepdad's permission, they realize the old, deep bond is still there, and that even though they move in different social universes, they still have plenty in common as young women struggling to make independent choices in a culturally conservative and right-wing Christian-defined part of America where men pass laws to control women's bodies.

And it's here that the film edges into a hybrid of the political satire and the social problem/message picture. As the story unreels, Veronica grows increasingly exasperated at the obstacles placed between her and her wish not to have a child before she's legally permitted to vote. She is not a reckless person. She's done everything "right," according to her upper-middle class parents' worldview. She gets excellent grades. Most of her major decisions were geared towards getting into a college and and having a career. She is monogamous, and practices birth control with her boyfriend Kevin (Alex MacNicoll), a sweet but clingy and intellectually limited guy that she never had any intention of marrying or having kids with.

And yet Veronica's punishment—for not either being abstinent, an unrealistic option for most teenagers, or accepting her unexpected pregnancy as God's immutable wish—is to be forced to secretly travel 900 miles over three states, to get to the nearest clinic that will terminate the pregnancy without notifying the parents who will never permit it. Inevitably, Veronica's ire turns to conservative state legislatures that figured out they could get around the 1973 "Roe v. Wade" Supreme Court ruling allowing abortion by passing side laws that almost ban the procedure in certain US states, under the false pretense of looking out for parental rights or women's health and safety: parental consent notification is one of them, but there are lots of others, from "waiting periods" and exposure to anti-abortion videos and lectures to mandatory ultrasound procedures where electric "wands" are inserted into patients' vaginas (a process feminist writers and activist groups have compared to sexual assault-as-punishment).