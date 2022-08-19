"Spin Me Round," directed by Jeff Baena, and co-written by Baena and frequent collaborator Brie, is filled with such complicated yet subtle characterizations, characters so familiar you feel a shock of recognition upon meeting them: "Oh, okay, I know who this person is." You then sit back and enjoy the ride. For the most part, the ride is a fun one. "Spin Me Round" is part travelogue, part comedy, part female-self-empowerment narrative and part Henry Jamesian cautionary tale (an American woman is thrust into the corrupt European elite). This is a lot to fit together, and Baena doesn't quite manage it. The film is best when it comments on the style on display, showing us the familiar and then undercutting it. The poster for "Spin Me Round" is an imitation of the cover art for a romance novel, complete with fiery sunset and heaving bosom. Subversion is the name of the game.

Alison Brie plays Amber, who manages a Tuscan Grove in Bakersfield, California, where she grew up. She has been in the job for nine years, and doesn't seem at all happy about it. At one point, her brittle smile fades, revealing an expression like a dead-eyed silent scream expression. Amber's life is passing her by. This all changes when she is picked to attend a manager's conference at something called the Tuscan Grove Institute in Italy. The managers will learn about Italian cuisine in a gorgeous setting. Amber has never been out of America. She is beyond excited.

Immediately upon arrival, she realizes something is not right. She is forced to surrender her passport to Craig (Ben Sinclair), the bearded burly conference organizer, with a not-quite-nice gleam in his eyes. The managers were supposed to stay in an Italian villa. Instead, they are put in a cheap motel. Amber's room looks out on a row of dumpsters. Even stranger, the managers are given a curfew and not allowed to leave the grounds. The cooking demonstrations are given in the nondescript conference room in the motel.