Ultimately, however, "God Save Texas" is a work of protest and lament. It regularly circles back to the idea that all is not well in America or Texas, despite what our self-serving mythology keeps telling us—and that prejudice is at the heart of most of the trouble, and always has been. The three episodes don't break any fresh ground in terms of style or structure and aren't really trying to. They're put together like road-trip documentaries, and position each filmmaker as a combination host, reporter, local culture expert, and memoirist. The material might be depressing beyond endurance if the material weren't leavened with a distinctively Texan brand of droll humor as well as frequent autobiographical detours and little self-contained bits that feel almost like Wikipedia rabbit-hole dives.

In addition to all that, Linklater's opening episode doubles as an artistic autobiography: his hometown is Huntsville, Texas, where the local economy is based on incarceration, and where over 1000 people have been executed in the city's eponymous penitentiary. (They do lethal injection now; they used to have a workhorse electric chair, nicknamed Old Sparky.) Driving around town with Wright, Linklater keeps encountering places that inspired his Texas movies, including a rooming house that he shared with some football teammates ("Everybody Wants Some!!") and the part of town where teens used to hang out, make out, and drive in circles ("Dazed and Confused").

But there's a sorrowful undertone to the trips down memory lane, because the coming-of-age happened in the shadow of one of the relentless carceral engines in the nation, with wave after generational wave of mostly poor and minority inmates being dehumanized, rented out for barely-paid or slave labor, and brutalized or killed by guards. One of the most subdued yet affecting parts of the episode shows the ritual of released inmates leaving prison with barely any preparation for the brick wall of indifference and exploitation they're about to slam into. Punishment is supposed to be coupled with rehabilitation, but post-1980s, the US gave up on the second thing, and now seems not just to sadistically relish the first while constantly dreaming up ways to make the penal experience still crueler for inmates and their relatives.