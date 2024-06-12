What If a Movie Called IF Found an Audience?

The plot? Oh, right, I'm supposed to talk about that. There is one. I've read a lot of gripes to the effect that it has too much plot, or that the plot doesn't make sense or is implausible or full of holes, etc. I don't think it's a plot kind of movie, honestly, but just to set the rest of this piece up, here goes: It's about a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who moves to Brooklyn to live with her grandmother Margaret (Fiona Shaw) while her dad (John Krasinski) is awaiting surgery in the same hospital where her mother died of cancer a few years earlier. We don't get many details of the father's condition, but we're led to believe he's in the hospital to get treated for having a broken heart. It's that kind of movie, yes.

One night, Bea goes out to buy a charger for an old camcorder so she can watch videos of herself with her mom and dad. You probably can't buy an old camcorder charger at night in New York City—in fact you probably have to buy it from a specific vendor online—and it's probably not advisable for a little kid to go unsupervised after dark in the biggest city in America. I mention that here because it's the kind of thing that's been mentioned by people who don't like the film and I wanted to take a second to say "It doesn't matter." Anyway, when Bea is out at night, she sees her first Imaginary Friend (abbreviated IF) sneaking around in the neighborhood. This is Blossom (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a sort of black-and-white, Betty Boop-looking humanoid butterfly creature.

When Bea sees Blossom again, she's accompanied by a man named Cal (Ryan Reynolds), who coincidentally lives in her grandma's building and is heading up the Memory Lane Retirement Home for Imaginary Friends, a secret facility in Coney Island hidden beneath the Ferris wheel. According to the film's lore, children outgrow and forget about their IFs as they get older, leaving the creatures bereft and isolated. (There's thematic overlap with the "Toy Story" movies in this regard.) There have been complaints that not everybody had an imaginary friend as a child and that it's weird to act like they did. I don't know what to say about stuff like this, or the concerns about Bea going out by herself after dark, except that it's an example of the kind of nitpicking that the movie has zero interest in catering to, so this paragraph will be the last time I'll bring that sort of thing up.