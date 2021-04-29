Thumbnails Special Edition: The Personal Essays of Matt Zoller Seitz

3.

"The Cruelest Month, Part 3: Sorry-Grateful": Seitz's remembrance of his second Wife, Nancy Dawson.

Nancy was tough. Nancy was fast. Nancy was elegant. Nancy loved to dance and sing. She'd dance and sing through the house while she was cooking or cleaning or talking to clients on the phone. She'd even dance a little bit behind the steering wheel as she drove, singing along with the cast recordings of "Ragtime," "The Music Man," "Oklahoma!", "Guys and Dolls," and the list of Sondheim favorites, including "Sunday in the Park with George," "Follies," "West Side Story," and of course her favorite, and mine, and her sister's: "Company." I think about Sondheim's "Sorry-Grateful" a lot. It sums up my relationship with Nancy. And Jennifer. And my dad and mom and stepmother, and everyone I've lost that I miss dearly. The hyphen in the song title says it all. You're never just sorry or grateful for people like Nancy. You're always both, at the same time. The last few years with her were terrible and wonderful. She was one of the worst things that ever happened to me, and one of the best. The two ideas will remain entwined. There is no contradiction.

4.

"All the things that remind me of her": For Salon, Seitz wrote about the music and movies that he and his first Wife once loved that became the very triggers he had tried his hardest to avoid.

I had little interest in musicals before I met Jen. She took me to my first midnight showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and showed me how to do the Time Warp in the dorm beforehand so I wouldn't feel left out. She adored circa-1950s and 1960s "talking" musicals -- productions built around non-singing performers such as Rex Harrison ("My Fair Lady") and Louis Jordan ("Gigi"), who talked their way through lyrics. I pretended to like these movies, but without much conviction. I don't think I ever made it all the way through the film version of one of Jen's favorites, "The Music Man," without nodding off. When Jen took me to see a repertory screening of Bob Fosse's film version of "Cabaret" -- a film I'd only read about -- I was impressed but not moved, but Jen watched it so often that it grew on me. Now I could sing you the score from start to finish -- although with a voice like mine, I doubt you'd want me to.

5.

"Life Itself": Seitz's review of Steve James' 2014 documentary on the life of this site's co-founder, Roger Ebert. This also prompted memories of Matt's Father, Dave Zoller.

I'm writing this review of the Roger Ebert biography "Life Itself" in a hospital waiting area, so that my typing won't wake my dad. He's sleeping in a room down the hall. He had a stroke on the Tuesday before "Life Itself" opened. I don't want to get overconfident, because the tests aren't all in yet, but he's doing pretty well, all things considered, and the doctors seem to think a full recovery is possible. Why did I just tell you that? Lots of reasons: First, Roger often worked personal details into his reviews. Second, a good chunk of "Life Itself," a documentary inspired by Roger's same-titled memoir, takes place in a hospital; director Steve James shows us graphic medical details that were previously hidden from public view, including shots of Roger, whose cancerous jaw was cut off in 2006, having his throat irrigated. Third, Roger was a professional father to me, as he was to a good many people, a fact that I'm more keenly aware of than usual at this moment, sitting on a couch under florescent lights, typing on a laptop at midnight. Last but not least: when critics review films, they bring the sum of their intellectual capacity and life experience to bear, along with whatever drama (or comedy) they're going through at that moment in time. "Life Itself" gets this. Life itself, that loaded two-word phrase, is what Roger really wrote about when he wrote about movies. Life itself is what I'm dealing with as I sit here in a hospital waiting room. And it's what you're dealing with as you sit here reading this review of "Life Itself."