The Cruelest Month, Part 1: Hurricane Bettye

I had no idea how ruinous the problem was until she got back on cocaine in her seventies, after my stepfather died and she hooked up with a 75-year old, ponytailed, drawling, hunched-over cokehead and dealer named Harvey, a gargoyle of a man who was never without his switchblade and stubby cigar and black leather fedora. I once believed that Mom only had two severe cocaine periods—in the mid-'70s and again in the late '80s, when the family was either living like redneck royalty, with long vacations, fine dining, and a country club membership, or eating potatoes and cabbage and a strip of corned beef three nights a week, like Irish peasants in a Frank McCourt book, and racing downtown to pay gas and water and electric bills in cash and coins on the last day before shutoff. We now believe she was doing coke whenever she could get her hands on it. Jeremy wonders if the cocaine explained why she seemed to switch out "best girlfriends" every few months, and why they were always substantially younger than herself, and why they never hung out at the house, and instead went to some other house or apartment, or to a party. Cocaine destroyed her in the end. My only question is whether she welcomed death's embrace.

Mom had two overdoses last year at age 77, months apart. The second time she was in the hospital for nine weeks. I got her into a nursing home and away from her elderly drug dealer boyfriend near the end, but that uneventful period only lasted four months, and at the end of it, she died.

As my younger brother Jeremy once put it, "she was powerless before cocaine." Mom once confessed to Jeremy that back in the 1970s, when he and I had been sent to Kansas City to live with our grandparents after mom and dad got divorced, she drove over to a drug dealer's house at 5 a.m. because he promised to sell her some cocaine that morning, and sat in the car for four hours because he had a policy of not allowing anyone in his apartment before 9 a.m. Mom didn't have to sit in the car. She could've just gone over there at 9. But some part of her got a thrill from being somewhat near the drugs she knew she was going to eventually have.

Mom was also mentally ill and knew it–or so she told me near the end of her life, when she was mostly confined to beds and chairs in hospital rooms and nursing homes because her legs had given out from diabetes. The diabetes was worsened by her drinking, which was a constant from adolescence until she finally got sober sometime around the turn of the millennium. She also gave up cigarettes, which I found just as remarkable.

Jeremy and I always assumed mental illness might have been a factor in her more destructive or self-destructive behaviors. But we didn't know enough about that stuff as kids and young adults to understand that addiction is itself a kind of mental illness—and that it's bound up with, and expresses, and medicates, the other stuff. Some of the conversations we had with doctors and nurses when she was hospitalized in the psych ward at Parkland following her second overdose helped click some of the cosmic tumblers into place for us, and explain, in a way, what had really been going on.