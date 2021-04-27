The Cruelest Month, Part 3: Sorry-Grateful

She continued to create right up to the end, leaving all of her family members with handwritten letters and even decorating stones with paint and marker. One of my last memories of her as an artist was the night before she went into hospice for the last time: she asked me to call up the logo of Better Things, her favorite TV show, on my phone, and she took a silver marker and duplicated it perfectly on a stone, impeccably replicated its distinctive handwritten font, without a single mistake, all in one smooth, patient motion. I mailed the stone to Pamela Adlon, the creator and star of the series, who became Nancy's friend after Nancy wrote her a fan letter, texting Nancy at all hours, and sending her personal videos as well as advance links to unaired episodes of the show with the admonition, "Don't show this to your husband! These are for you!"

And finally, she was gone. On 4/27, just like her sister. I married her 27 years and four months after I met her, Thanksgiving week of 1989, when Jen brought me home to meet the family. The address of the last New York apartment that I lived in before moving to Cincinnati – the apartment that I got right after Nancy and I became a couple — had the address of 427.



4+2+7 = 13. The unlucky number.

“You’re all out of sisters,” Nancy told me on the day she died.

I am grateful to Nancy for so many things, but not the least of which is the way she gave James and my daughter Hannah the mothering that they missed out on when they lost their own biological mother when Hannah was eight and James was two. They are all my sons and daughters now, as well as Richard's and Greg's and Michele Applegate's and Honour Hook's and Trey Moynihan's and Aaron Ellerbrock's and Kelli Wilt Ramey's and everyone else's who came to their aid, not just during the worst of times, but the best, throughout their lives.

I don't know what the memorial service will entail or when it will happen because, as you all know by now, we live in interesting times. As I write this, the pandemic appears to be slowing, but new strains keep appearing, certain countries are in lockdown again or considering it, and our fellow citizens are, as we now know, ignorant and selfish, so this thing might go on a lot longer than we want.

We can wait. We'll gather in person when the time is right. There will be food, art and music, because that's what Nancy wanted.