Love you Madly: Dave Zoller, 1941-2020

His attention to detail as performer and composer was legendary. Decades after computers simplified the composing process, Dave still wrote out all of his charts by hand, in a beautiful script that was instantly recognizable as Dave Zoller's, from the jabbed dots of his periods, to his science fiction capital E's (three vertical slashes, no sidebrace). He rarely had fewer than three bands in operation at the same time. Each performed a different type of music, from New Orleans jazz and bebop to fusion and experimental. The size ranged from trios and quartets to sextettes and big bands. His charts were so beautifully wrought that trombonist Tony Baker once said that while playing them, he had no desire to solo.

Early in his career, Dave went by the nickname "Captain Weird," for the off-kilter imagination he displayed in his playing and composing. As he aged, accumulating pupils, he started to be known by another name: The Professor. "They call him The Professor," a local jazz bassist explained, "because every time you play with him, you go to school."

Dave's playing was distinguished by its intricacy early on, and later by its simplicity. The "Dave Zoller solo" has become shorthand among North Texas musicians, describing a solo that spontaneously creates a story within the larger story that is the song, developing themes and motifs that pay off at the end, often with a clever inversion or reversal.

Dave was born in Tiffin, Ohio and spent much of his childhood there. He took piano lessons from a young age and became obsessed with jazz at 13, after his grandmother bought him a Count Basie Orchestra record at Fleck Records in Tiffin, Ohio. He learned to play jazz piano licks by greats like Oscar Petersen, Bill Evans, and Thelonious Monk by making recordings of vinyl records on his father's reel-to-reel and playing them back.

After high school, Dave made a failed attempt to study chemistry at Southern Methodist University mandated by his businessman father, who refused to believe "jazz pianist" could be a real job. Zoller cut his studies short after landing a gig playing piano in a chain of Holiday Inn cocktail lounges. Then came a brief stint in the US Army, during which Zoller was called up during the Cuban Missile Crisis. While stationed in Mississippi, he was disciplined for playing off-base without authorization.