The Joy of Watching the Greats Continue to Be Great Well Into Their 80s and 90s

Carol Burnett turns 91 next month, and not only is she still working, she's sharp and energetic and still pushing herself. I used to watch her show as a kid, first with my grandmother and then with my mother, so there were three generations of my family, at the very least, who adored her. I got to interview her recently for Vulture along with Kristin Wiig, her costar in the Apple+ series "Palm Royale," about a con artist (Wiig) who tries to gain access to an exclusive country club that wouldn't ordinarily have somebody like her as a member. The conversation between them was a mutual admiration society, with Wiig paying tribute to Burnett's formative influence on sketch comedy via variety series and specials ("The Carol Burnett Show" especially) and Burnett praising Wiig's acting skills (Burnett is just as formidable in dramas and won an Emmy for the 1979 film "Friendly Fire," about the mother of a Vietnam casualty trying to prove her son was accidentally killed by US troops).

Wiig, I realized at a certain point during the talk, looked at Burnett in much the same the way I did, as this important and in many ways awesome figure, though of course she'd taken her admiration a huge step further and gone into the same line of work, in hopes of being able to become a Burnett-like comedic performer (and succeeded beyond her wildest dreams, appearing on "Saturday Night Live" and then becoming a film and TV star in her own right). Burnett was incredible, talking about her early years in Los Angeles, where she'd lived since age seven, at a time when the Hollywood sign still said "Hollywoodland." She told us that she and her friends used to ride bikes and go roller skating around the neighborhood and then go up into the hills and climb the sign. That's how much history she brings with her. I like feeling that history when I watch somebody. That solidity. That sense that you're seeing somebody who's bigger than any one performance, somebody whose life and work truly have meant something, and continue to be meaningful.

I've been doing this job long enough now (30+ years as a professional) that I've gotten to meet and even interview a lot of the performers who obsessed me when I was a kid coming up in the '70s and '80s, people who were (obviously) a generation or more older than myself. I've gotten to where I find myself thinking about some of them at random, and even checking in on them via news reports, not just to make sure they're OK but to see if they have something new coming out. It's like we're old friends, or related, even the ones I haven't met. OK, let's not delude ourselves into a kind of parasocial fantasy: they're entertainers. But show business is a funny thing. And so is, let's just say it, art. It's one of the few careers where the entire point is to connect with strangers so deeply that they feel as if they know you, and feel protective of you, because in some way they feel seen by you, or represented by you, and when it works, wow is it magical and powerful.

