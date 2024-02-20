I Used to Hate The Phantom Menace, but I Didn’t Know How Good I Had It

I somewhat forgive Lucas for introducing Midicholorians into the mythology of the Force, a power that we’d been led to assume that anybody could tap into, even if nobody could tap into it as well as the Skywalker family and the Emperor. Whether you like it or not (and I personally don’t like it), Lucas is messing with our preconceived notions about The Force in “The Phantom Menace” in much the same way that the scene with the Architect in the second “Matrix” movie messes with our sense of what happened in the first film and the autonomy of our hero. I am not innately a fan of stories about royal bloodlines and certain people being genetically ordained to rule, but the Midichlorian stuff (like the Jesus-esque immaculate conception, another thing I could’ve done without) does give Qui-Gon as strong argument to bring this random desert kid back for Jedi training, over the objections of his apprentice. He thinks Anakin is The One, a scenario that supersedes the Jedi rule book. (Qui-Gonn’s belief in his own rightness might’ve been the spark that lit the fire that incinerated the Jedi order, but that’s another piece.)

Like everything else that has ever been created, films are products of the age in which they were made, a factor that’s neither here nor there in terms of evaluating quality or importance. But I do think the prequels have a density and exactness that becomes more impressive the deeper we get into the current era of Hollywood, wherein it is not the director or producer or movie star who controls the production of a movie, or even an individual studio, but a global megacorporation, one that is increasingly concerned with branding than art.

I don’t think there’s too much wrong with the prequel trilogy as a freestanding object that a ruthless edit reducing it to two movies couldn’t solve, though I do think starting “Phantom Menace” with Anakin as a little boy is a nearly catastrophic error in judgment. (Patton Oswalt summed up the problem from an audience standpoint better than I ever could; why not just start the story with Anakin as a snotty, overconfident teenager, like Luke in the very first production?)

In any event, the prequels look better to me now than they did then because they’re a product of a singular consciousness with a definitive artistic signature. That’s something you rarely see anymore at the uppermost budget levels of commercial fantasy filmmaking. James Gunn, Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan have been conspicuous exceptions in the comic book realm, though Snyder, for all his clout, has never had the kind of autonomy that Lucas enjoyed between 1977 and 2005, and the vast majority of Nolan’s output is difficult to pigeonhole by genre, making a direct career comparison impossible. The “Star Wars” sequels with Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, made after Lucas sold his company to Disney, had their own ambitions and merits, in particular a fascination with legacy, influence, and the obligation to live up to others’ expectations for you, or your own fantasies of what you were supposed to be.