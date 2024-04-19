Part of the Solution: Matthew Modine on Acting, Empathy, and Hard Miles

Empathy.

I’ll quote Harper Lee in her book To Kill a Mockingbird: “We never really understand another person until we get inside their skin and walk around in it.” That’s what actors do by definition. I think that most people in the arts have a wonderful sense of our responsibility to one another -- how important it is to have a shared humanity. Not to demonize other people that we don’t understand, but to try to understand them.

You could have looked at my brother, for instance, when he was 16 years old and just thought he was a rebellious, stubborn, shitty teenager. But if you were going to play him in a movie, you’d look at the circumstances of his life and what led him to that point, and you’d go, “Oh my god, when he was a little boy, his mother was shot in front of him and his father then killed himself, and he was in the house for hours before the police came.” You think about how traumatizing that must have been for him as a child. When you realize that, by the time he’s 16 years old in the 1960s in the United States, there was rampant drug use and a sexual revolution, you start to understand why that person may have behaved the way they did. When we understand the why, we become a little bit more empathetic to people that we might otherwise just say, “Oh, look at this stupid teenager hanging out in the corner smoking weed. What a waste of life.”

Who do you think are some directors that you’ve worked with who really understood that idea of empathy?

Robert Altman, a thousand percent. I worked with Bob three times. I did a play with him in London called Resurrection Blues, "Short Cuts," and the first lead I had in a film was with him, in a movie called "Streamers," about some soldiers in the army, which we filmed in Las Colinas Studios outside of Dallas. It was a big deal for me, working with Robert Altman.

Stanley Kubrick, in his own way. He was very different from any other human being I’ve ever met, and I can’t compare the experience of working with Stanley Kubrick with other filmmakers, because we were together for almost two years over the course of filming.

Who else? I think Daniel Hanna is a very compassionate filmmaker.

This is slightly off the beaten track, but there was a movie you were in called "Orphans," starring you and Kevin Anderson as delinquents who get taken under the wing of an aging gangster played by Albert Finney.

I love "Orphans."

Incredible film. It’s not talked about now, which is a shame. Does it have any kind of afterlife? Do people ask you about it? What was your experience of shooting it?

We thought we were going to win every Academy Award ever made. You had Alan Pakula directing, who’d done “Sophie’s Choice,” “All the President’s Men," and “Klute” and was a producer of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” with Gregory Peck. He was an extraordinary filmmaker. Then I had Albert Finney, who had won the Olivier Award for doing the play in the West End of London, and Kevin Anderson, who had been with the play for a long time. I think he started in Chicago and New York, and then did it in London. He’s a wonderful actor. It was extraordinary.