30 Minutes On: "Rocky"

As every film fan knows by now, Stallone wrote the part as a showcase for himself, because his could-never-pass-for-WASP Italianness, beach-bully body, slurred voice, and droopy expression (he was partly paralyzed on one side of his face) had consigned him to typecast roles as thugs and meatheads (he also did a nudie flick). He wanted to show that he had heart and charisma and could play the hero that everyone roots for. He achieved that and then some, revisiting the role in five direct sequels and two episodes of a spinoff franchise ("Creed"), and becoming a writer-director-producer-star of action films of all types, including two other hit franchises (the "Rambo" and "Expendables" movies, which were much harder, more violent, and less connected to lived-in reality than the "Rocky" pictures).

Stallone had such fanatical belief in his script, which was written after watching a Rocky-like bruiser named Chuck Wepner go fifteen rounds with Ali, that he refused a million-dollar offer to sell it and let somebody famous play the lead. The end product was directed by John Avildsen, who'd made the reactionary urban thriller "Joe," a controversial sleeper hit that ended with a massacre of hippies. There were parts of "Rocky" where it sometimes seemed like a kinder and gentler answer to “the city is hell” pictures like "Death Wish" and "Midnight Cowboy," but with characters from 1940s and '50s urban melodramas spliced in, and an inspirational ending added. (Two major influences were "On the Waterfront," about a has-been boxer under the thumb of local gangsters, and "Marty," about a shy and inarticulate butcher who finds love with an unglamorous but loving high school teacher.)

The portrayal of Apollo is one of the only elements that feels politically very much of that moment, in a somewhat embarrassing way; it removes the larger context of Ali's flamboyant persona and incessant trash-talking, his desire to push back against an oppressive white political and media structure, and turns his avatar into a race-baiting moneybags jerk who is full of himself and needs to be taken down a peg, even if it's by an anonymous club fighter and sometime loan shark enforcer who's too nice to actually hurt anyone, and doesn't keep up with any part of the news except maybe sports. But Weathers' performance is so nuanced and real that it warms up Apollo and blends in with the larger fictional canvas, which is more concerned with exhorting everyone in the audience to believe in themselves and their dreams and seek the support of loved ones as they embark on their journey, whatever it might be.