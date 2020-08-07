Two Cultures Constantly at Odds: Gabe Polsky on Red Penguins

In the following conversation I spoke with Gabe (both by Zoom and email) about his latest movie, "Red Penguins," a shocking follow-up to "Red Army" that illustrates how the American investors in Russia's struggling new hockey team—formed after the collapse of the Soviet Union—found themselves well in over their heads. In his review of the film, RogerEbert.com Assistant Editor Matt Fagerholm wrote that while the picture is frequently hilarious, the urgency of Polsky's message is disquieting and inarguable.



After the success of your film "Red Army," about the differences between hockey Soviet-style, American-style and Canadian-style, what was it about the "Red Penguins" narrative that attracted you to make this film?



When I first learned of the Red Penguins story and looked through the archival material, I knew right away that the tone would be wild, funny, weird and dark—tonally dynamic—more to my natural sensibility, but something I haven’t done. This story had something to say and it had little to do with sports—which I liked. It was a US/Russian cultural and psychological study or exploration that happened to be a highly entertaining story. Also, I like working with unique characters, and this story had plenty…I always thought like “The Big Lebowski.”

What safety precautions must be taken when making a documentary like this to prepare for such moments as when the unidentified man disrupts an interview? And, were you ever afraid while you were in Russia making this film?

At the beginning I didn’t have financing and for the entire project, I flew by the seat of my pants. I got a travelers visa and landed in Russia without a single interview booked. But I had faith that if I just went with it, something unbelievable would happen and it did. I had confidence. Every interview was spontaneous. For example, one morning I woke up and I learned that we secured a KGB prosecutor that day. Hours later, we met him and looked around for a location in real time. I had little time to prepare anything formal and improvised, trusting my intuition about his contribution to the story. When the guy spoke negatively about Russia, someone behind us was listening. The cops showed up and “alleged” that a bomb had been placed in our vicinity.