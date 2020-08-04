In certain ways, the picture is an unofficial follow-up to the director’s equally fascinating 2014 documentary “Red Army” about the Soviet Union’s hockey team and how it was utilized for the purposes of government propaganda during the Cold War era. Having become disillusioned by Russia’s retrogressive communism, Polsky’s own parents immigrated to the United States in 1976, one year prior to the Red Army welcoming Viktor Tikhonov—a key figure in both films—as its new coach. As he states in the film’s production notes, Polsky views “Red Penguins” as the reverse of his parents’ story. Whereas they came to America not knowing a word of English, the American subjects of this movie are equally adrift in Russia, unaware of the danger encroaching on the imminent horizon. Once film producer and Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner Howard Baldwin conceived of the idea to invest in the newly formed Russian Penguins hockey team, as the sport struggled to find funding following the 1991 collapse of the USSR, marketing expert Steven Warshaw was recruited to be Baldwin’s man on the ground in Moscow.

As soon as we see Warshaw strutting down the street, awkwardly motioning for various young female pedestrians to pass by him in the shot, his penchant for showmanship is immediately apparent. He sure puts on a good show for the cameras, though it’s impossible to know just how many of his claims are legitimate. He arrives in Russia at the precise moment its lack of stability triggered by the sudden shift to a free market economy has thrust the nation into chaos, yet his focus remains solely on getting butts in seats. When the first game of the team’s inaugural season in 1993 turns out to be as sparsely attended as Trump’s Tulsa rally, Warshaw turns to more sensationalistic methods of upping the spectacle. After stumbling upon the existence a strip club in the bowels of the stadium, Warshaw hires a number of its employees to strip on the ice at games. He also has actual bears from a nearby circus guzzle down the team’s sponsored beverage at the arena, though as evidenced in the footage, they don’t appear to be chugging the beer themselves (as Warshaw recalls) so much as have it poured down their throats. When a drunk guy foolishly begins taunting one of the bears, he ends up losing a finger.

So profitable do the Penguins quickly become that they reportedly caught the interest of Eisner, whose love of hockey and creation of the Mighty Ducks NHL franchise led him to explore the Russian team’s merchandising potential. According to Warshaw, Eisner saw a “$100 million licensing property” in his proposed deal with the Red Army Club. He apparently offered to have the Disney Imagineers help make the Russian Penguins’ cutesy logo appear more “bellicose,” and even pitched his idea for “Mighty Ducks 5,” where the team travels to Moscow and one of its members falls for a Russian player before their romance is thwarted by expired VISAs. This title is especially odd since the second and third films still had yet to be released, though perhaps it does speak to Eisner’s desire in churning out a “Rocky”-esque franchise that cares little for decent plotting as long as the brand is lucrative. Indeed, we do see a photograph of Disney executive Kevin Gilmore with Howard, who supposedly traveled to Moscow together.