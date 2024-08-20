​Subjective Reality: Larry Fessenden on Crumb Catcher, Blackout, and Glass Eye Pix

Though you and Reichardt work in separate genres, you share a patient, observational style of filmmaking. “Wendigo” is so carefully crafted; your use of montage, time-lapse photography, and freeze-frame gorgeously evokes nature’s power. It’s clear from all your films that you care deeply about a certain potency of atmosphere.

I brought Jay Silver, my Chicago pal, onto “Wendigo,” and I said, “I want you to go out into the woods, in the snow, and I want you to give me these animations.” He’d go out with War and Peace, sit out there for five or six hours, and come back with 10 seconds of film. [laughs] To me, that sense of nature is more the Wendigo than even my little stick monsters. I have a disdain for humanity, so then you’re left with, “Well, what do I like?” [laughs] Within my engagement with the world, I love the majesty of nature.

“Wendigo” is about our need for mythology, our need for stories. The kid conjures up a beast that will be an avenging angel when he realizes there’s violence in the world and his father is not the most powerful force in the world. It’s about the tragedy of growing up. These are the themes that interest me. “Habit,” of course, is about an alcoholic, but he wants to believe, “Oh, my real problem is my girlfriend's a vampire,” and you don’t really know whether that’s true or not. I’d like to say that you could enjoy it as a vampire movie, but you’re nagged by the idea of, “Or is he just a total mess?” It’s a movie about loneliness; when he reaches out, it’s to his drinking buddy, and you realize all they have is their drinking. He says he feels scared, and the guy says, “Let’s go have a drink.” It’s so sad, so hard to communicate. These are themes that interest me. “The Last Winter” is about the self-betrayal of climate change: “What have we done to ourselves?” These are my questions at the end of my films. In that way, I used to say that my movies were philosophical horror, because I’m not delivering in the splatter category.

I know people find my movies boring. So be it. Film is tactile. I want to treat it like pop-art, where the rhythm of the edit is actually what sits in your mind. I would shoot performance art; I shot weddings. I love shooting what’s out there, and it’s about the way you interpret it. It’s your eye, engaged with the world, and it’s a very aesthetic engagement. I’m not just a storyteller. In the old days, it was easier, because you’d go to a shop, you might pull out some postcards, and you’d have images. Now, I’m afraid you tend to go to the internet and search for “spooky trees,” and then you get the same spooky trees that every other spooky-tree guy is getting. [shudders]