Everybody’s a character in a Larry Fessenden movie, with their own quirks, limitations, and entanglements. We only get to see so much of that in “Blackout,” an imperfect, but often worthwhile adaptation of Fessenden’s own audio drama, one of Glass Eye’s “Tales from Beyond the Pale” radio drama-style horror stories.

The audio play version of “Blackout” was a B-movie-sized sketch about Charley (Fessenden), a desperate loner who tries to get his affairs in order before he reluctantly transforms into a werewolf again. This movie adaptation has more plot, some of which is too generic to be necessary. The new “Blackout” also features several standout moments and a Poe-like air of melancholy dread that Fessenden fans are probably already familiar with. “Blackout” is nothing new, or even essential, but it mostly works anyway thanks to Fessenden and his cast’s impressive collaboration.

“Blackout” trails after doomed Charley Barrett (Alex Hurt), a well-liked drunk who also happens to be a werewolf. Charley knows he’s a lycanthrope and wants to kill himself before he can kill more innocent bystanders. Charley wanders around the exurban town of Talbot Falls in a cold sweat, touching base with a number of people that he wants to square up with. Mostly people he either wants to avoid or doesn’t want to get into a deep conversation with. Like nosey, but well-meaning Pastor Francis (John Speredakos), from whom Charley bums a ride. Or the crotchety real estate developer Jack Hammond (Marshall Bell), with whom Charley keeps butting heads. There’s also Sharon Hammond (Addison Timlin), Charley’s worried ex and Jack’s estranged daughter; she sees other people (an expertly cast Joe Swanberg).

Meanwhile, the police search for whomever’s responsible for a series of random murders. Civic-minded cop Alice (Ella Rae Peck) and her skeptical partner Luis (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) spot some animal fur at one of the crime scenes. Then they chat about the German concept of “umwelt,” or a “self-centered world,” where everybody is limited by their own individual perspectives. This standout conversation explains some things about the plot of “Blackout” as well as Fessenden’s priorities as a filmmaker. I wish there was a lot more of this sort of dorm room philosophizing in “Blackout.”