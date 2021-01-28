No Easy Answers: Ramin Bahrani on The White Tiger

With “The White Tiger,” Bahrani is thinking broader. His first film set outside of the United States and filmed in India over two months, “The White Tiger,” released on Netflix on January 22, follows servant-turned-entrepreneur Balram Halwai (a magnetic Adarsh Gourav). In 2010, Balram is a successful businessman with a gorgeous office and an army of employees; years before, he was the driver for the wealthy married couple Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), whom he considers with a mixture of love and loathing. Balram’s criticism of the lower and upper classes, and his frustration with the harsh disparity in India’s socioeconomic environment, are a natural fit for Bahrani’s style.

In an interview—done twice thanks to some technical difficulties the first time around—Bahrani spoke about partnering with Netflix for the first time, the combative power of “The White Tiger’s” final shot, and his reaction to now being part of the Criterion Collection.

Now that we’re on the other side of “The White Tiger” being released on Netflix, what is your feeling since the movie is out?

I guess this is what they mean by the reach of Netflix. It’s pretty incredible. I found out yesterday it was the No. 2 most watched film in the world on Netflix. That’s totally incredible and crazy to think about. Other than I never imagined it for any of my movies, it’s an entirely South Asian cast, it takes place in India, but it’s somehow impacting people not just in that part of the world, but even in the Western world, they seem to relate to it. Maybe, as you asked the other day about what makes it universal, there is something universal in it then, if this many people are seeing it.

There has been this subgenre coming to the forefront, these movies about class—I don’t want to say class warfare, but they’re about friction between the haves and the have-nots. That friction has been motivating you for a long time. What has kept you engaged with that kind of material, and what drew you to it in the first place?

It’s always hard to say exactly what draws you to things. But yeah, I guess it’s been 15 years now since I started making films. “The White Tiger” was the seventh one and the majority of them, probably except for one, have been about the underclass, underdogs, working class, immigrants often. Those unseen, unheard voices in movies—characters not a lot of people want to spend time filming. Maybe it’s because my parents are Iranian. We share that, right? I think that probably has something to do with it. My dad comes from a village very similar to Balram’s. He told us about that growing up in North Carolina. I went and lived in Iran for three years as an adult after finishing college. I’ve been in that village, I lived in that village. Being in Iran somehow I think really was transformational to how I saw myself as a filmmaker, what my vision was going to be, or what I was striving toward, searching for. And it seemed to be about those kind of characters that we don’t normally see, that actually are living like most people, right? I don’t know. It’s just always what I’ve been drawn to.