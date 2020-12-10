Being Human Is Heroic: Melora Walters on Waterlily Jaguar, Drowning, Magnolia and More

To be behind the camera and feel that energy was incredible. When the DP says “set,” that’s when you say “action.” On “The Muse,” the editor was sitting behind me and he was like, “Say action,” and I told him, “I can’t.” He asked, “Why not?”, and I said, “Look at the actors. It’s like watching the ultimate racehorse. You see everything right before the gate lifts and once they start acting, you’re like, ‘Who are these people?’” I know in the old days, actors or performers couldn’t be buried in Southern graveyards because people thought they had sold their soul to the devil at the crossroads. When actors perform, they are not themselves, which can seem supernatural at times. Watching actors from my perch as their director, I couldn’t believe what they could do, and afterwards, people were like, “You’re an actor, what are you talking about?” But the experience is different from when I am just acting. To see your best friend who you love more than anything transform into this whole other being made me stand back and go, “How did she do that?”

Was it an interesting balance to undergo that transformation yourself while simultaneously directing in the case of “Drowning”?

It was an interesting balance. Again, I relied very heavily on how I cast. I know how to just step in and be there because I’ve worked on so many different kinds of films. I know when there is no time. The DP of “Drowning,” Chris Soos, went over and over the look and the language of the film with me, so we were in sync. There was no time to watch playback, so I just had to trust that everything was captured. I told my editor, Alexis Evelyn, “Since I’m carrying the film, you’ve gotta protect me. Nobody wants to watch someone who really looks bad, so you’ve gotta keep an eye on me in terms of that because I have no time for it, and there’s no playback. I’m just going to have to trust that after we have developed this language, you understand exactly what I want.” I did watch playback sometimes, just because of setup, but it was very rare. I just knew what I wanted, in part due to the fact that when I write, I’m seeing it. We shot “Drowning” in nine days, so it was a complete immersion. There was no time to think or second guess. You just had to dive in and swim.

While both of your feature directorial efforts are riveting, I found the searing pain of “Waterlily Jaguar” more challenging to embrace. What interests you in exploring certain forms of obsession that prevent us from being present in our own lives?

Well, I feel that “The Muse,” “Waterlily Jaguar” and “Drowning”—which I call my Los Angeles trilogy—reflect my interest in the psychology of being human. I am very interested in what makes us tick. Why does one person feel very good about themselves and successful, while another person can achieve the same things and feel like a failure? It’s a constant struggle. Humans suffer so much, and as in the work of Bergman and Fellini, my films have an odd humor. Life has to have that because, as Schopenhauer says, “Existence has no real value in itself.” Relationships and the inner life of humans are what interest me.