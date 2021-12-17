An American Carol: Sean Baker on Red Rocket

The film was written by Chris Bergoch and Baker, based off an idea that Baker says existed five years ago, and inspired by research for an earlier film. Baker is also credited as the movie’s casting director and precision driver.

RogerEbert.com interviewed Baker about the making of “Red Rocket,” dashing his own dreams of directing a “Fast & Furious” movie, his favorite movies of 2021, and more.

Has the film settled in your brain more since when it premiered at Cannes this past year? Have you learned more about the movie that you made?

Um, yes. I think for me, often I’m discovering my own film with the audience, as time passes. So, I don’t have anything specific for you, but you have time to gather your thoughts and perhaps articulate your thoughts better than you could right in the beginning. And it’s also been interesting to finally get confirmation about what people actually think, what general audiences start to think. I’ve been reading Letterboxd reviews—I scan them—and it looks pretty positive, for the most part.

Are you surprised by anything you have been reading in the Letterboxd reviews?

Not really, I actually thought it would be a little more polarizing. Right now it’s definitely leaning toward the positive. I thought there may be a few … given the subject matter, automatic rejection. But there’s been a handful, but for the most part, no. Quite positive.

When you were writing it and making it, were you thinking about it in that way—that this is kind of provocative, and if you did mess it up, it could have been especially disastrous?

Yes, you do have to keep that on your mind. You also have to, with everyone one of these films that I make, there’s always the chance that you are dealing with subject matter that can be handled the wrong way, and representation can go off the rails. But there’s also that moment—and I talked about this with “Tangerine” actually—you just have to put the blinders down. And you have to move forward, and then you can pull the blinders up after, but you can’t really be thinking about that stuff. It’s definitely going to be affecting your decision-making. We live in a time where it’s hard not to be effected by the world’s sensitivity, and social media has given everybody a platform to be outraged. So it’s changed things, definitely. But there’s no way to make one of these movies with that on your mind, while you’re in production. Otherwise you would second-guess every move.