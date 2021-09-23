Venice Without Her

Uh, yes? I got off the phone and turned to Kate, who was picking out pens at the Muji store. “Do you want to go to Venice with me?” It seemed like a ridiculous question. Who doesn’t want to go to Venice? Soon I was in touch with the panel organizer, Peter Cowie, British film historian and voice that launched a thousand Criterion commentary tracks. A couple months later and we’re taking a water taxi from the airport to the Lido, under an endless sky, and checking into a shimmering hotel that looked like something out of a Wes Anderson movie, with a touch of wedding cake. “Is this real?,” we thought, as we tried not to collapse from jet lag.

That’s how Venice became our magical place.

Every September for four years, from 2015 to 2018, we vanished into the wonderment. Kate, a film lover in her own right, was given a badge as my guest; together we watched the Biennale college films, an eclectic bunch that matched Kate’s adventurous tastes. We saw countless other films: “The Shape of Water,” “Thee Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “First Man,” “Mother!,” “Dawson City: Frozen Time,” “Beasts of No Nation.” I filed my columns to my editor at the Dallas Morning News. We enjoyed the companionship of the other regular panelists, including Stephanie Zacharek, Glenn Kenny, David Bordwell, Michael Phillips, and LaSalle. And we always made sure to get off the Lido, the island where the festival was headquartered, and explore the other islands, especially San Marco, with its ancient architecture and enchanting corridors.

Glenn Kenny, Kate Park and Chris Vognar at the 2018 Venice Film Festival (photo credit: David Bordwell)

My sense of fulfillment was twofold. I was knee-deep in the world’s oldest film festival, the annual start of the prestige film season. And I was sharing an intoxicating part of Europe with the woman I loved, falling deeper into that love with this shared experience. We tore into uncut pizzas with our bare hands. There was the time she banged her elbow getting on the waterbus, and I marched into a fancy hotel and demanded some ice. She looked at me like I had saved her life. It made me feel whole.