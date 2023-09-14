TIFF 2023: Rustin, Sing Sing

Written by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, Wolfe's film jams two stories together: It’s about Rustin's return to prominence as he nurtures the March on Washington, and it's also about his internal battle to live as a gay Black man with his lover Elias Taylor (Johnny Ramey) without fear of repercussion. The two arcs barely cohere, creating a somewhat intentional tension of two lives that are not narratively complete. Many of the actors in this deep ensemble are either miscast (Chris Rock as NAACP leader and Rustin adversary Roy Wilkins) or are over-calibrated (Aml Ameen as a dry MLK). Jeffrey Wright, who feels unstoppable at this point in his career, is a vicious highlight as the homophobic Rep. Adam Clayton Powell.

Like Ava DuVernay’s “Selma,” this period piece wants to show the power of collective action. It wasn’t just Rustin that made the March happen, but a team of tireless, young volunteers. Seeing their persistent clockwork is the film’s strongest component. It's stronger than the cinematic March itself, which flashes by, and stronger than Ameen’s lackluster rendition of the “I Have a Dream” speech.

Though "Rustin" doesn’t shy from showing the homophobic and sexist power structure of the civil rights movement, it struggles to capture Rustin’s queer existence. Wolfe and cinematographer Tobias A. Schliessler do not capture eros—the lens lacks a sensual edge and an interest in the body's demands, movements, and politics as a sexual site for character play.

Other issues—such as bad green screens used for the Lincoln Memorial—undermine Domingo’s actorly choices. He’s at his best in the quieter, saucy scenes, where his wit and charm are an anchor. But he's asked to do too much heavy lifting in the big speeches (and there are many big speeches and a lot of telling, not showing). Domingo ultimately clings to these emotional crescendos, gripping for dear life to a film that rarely, if ever, rises to his level.

Within the first shot of “Sing Sing,” featuring Colman Domingo as Divine G delivering a monologue from A Midsummer Night's Dream, you know writer/director Greg Kwedar has got it handled. “Sing Sing” can best be described as Domingo’s “Birdman of Alcatraz” and is based on real participants of the RTA Rehabilitation Through The Arts program. Kwedar's film tells of the damage the justice system inflicts on the psyche and a man’s desire to rise above it.