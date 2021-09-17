Roger Ebert Home
TIFF 2021: Table of Contents

The Editors

The following table of contents includes our complete coverage of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, as written by Brian Tallerico, Robert Daniels, Marya E. Gates, and Tomris Laffly. 

TIFF 2021 Preview: 20 Films We Can't Wait to See by Brian Tallerico

"Dear Evan Hansen" by Robert Daniels 

TIFF 2021: Violet, A Banquet, Kicking Blood by Brian Tallerico 

TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Belfast, Colin in Black and White by Robert Daniels

TIFF 2021: Neptune Frost, Mlungu Wam (Good Madam), Lingui: The Sacred Bonds by Marya E. Gates 

TIFF 2021: Benediction, The Forgiven, The Humans by Brian Tallerico

TIFF 2021: Encounter, Earwig, Inexorable by Brian Tallerico 

TIFF 2021: The Rescue, Attica, Hold Your Fire by Brian Tallerico 

"I'm Your Man" by Brian Tallerico 

TIFF 2021: Astel, The Gravedigger's Wife, Saloum by Marya E. Gates 

TIFF 2021: The Survivor, Montana Story, Lakewood by Brian Tallerico 

"Bergman Island" by Tomris Laffly 

TIFF 2021: Listening to Kenny G, Becoming Cousteau, Jagged by Brian Tallerico 

TIFF 2021: You Are Not My Mother, Zalava, DASHCAM by Brian Tallerico

