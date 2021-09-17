TIFF 2021: Table of Contents

The following table of contents includes our complete coverage of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, as written by Brian Tallerico, Robert Daniels, Marya E. Gates, and Tomris Laffly.



TIFF 2021 Preview: 20 Films We Can't Wait to See by Brian Tallerico

"Dear Evan Hansen" by Robert Daniels



TIFF 2021: Violet, A Banquet, Kicking Blood by Brian Tallerico

TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Belfast, Colin in Black and White by Robert Daniels

TIFF 2021: Neptune Frost, Mlungu Wam (Good Madam), Lingui: The Sacred Bonds by Marya E. Gates