TIFF 2021: Violet, A Banquet, Kicking Blood

Paxton’s film opens with the startling suicide of the husband of Holly (Sienna Guillory) witnessed by her daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander). Years later, still traumatized by the event, Betsey is at a party, from which she wanders away and into a large yard. She looks up to a red moon and seems changed. When she returns home, she says her body feels tingly, as if something is different in the world. And she no longer wants to eat. She refuses everything her increasingly terrified mother places in front of her. The weird thing? Months later, Betsy has lost no weight.

Obviously, there’s a horror/supernatural element to “A Banquet,” but the best parts of Paxton’s film really emerge from that divide that often happens between parent and teenager, the years wherein neither half of the equation feels understood or seen. Some of this gets repetitive and overwritten, but I was most drawn to the great Lindsay Duncan, who imbues Holly’s mother with a kind of skeptical disapproval of all of her actions. It feels like she reached that divide with her daughter years earlier and never bothered to try to cross it. Duncan is legitimately great.

I just wish she was in a more satisfying movie. As “A Banquet” reached its overheated climax, I realized I didn’t care enough where it was going or what Paxton was trying to say with it. She keeps her characters as ciphers to increase the tension, but it gives the whole thing an exaggerated anti-realism that’s not supplanted with enough style or personality on a visual level to sustain the film. It’s like a meal that looks so rich and satisfying at first but lacks in flavor.

Finally, there’s the similarly frustrating “Kicking Blood,” another movie with a confident set-up that pulls away as it unfolds. I have to pause here for a minute to say that the people who write descriptions for program notes often do a film a disservice. Comparing this work to George A. Romero’s “Martin” and “Stuart Gordon’s early films” sets a standard that would be high for anyone to meet (and really isn’t accurate here in terms of tone either, although I guess I get the comparison to the intentionally unrealistic tone of projects like “Re-Animator” but there's no such gleeful gore). The truth is that we have seen a lot of films like Blaine Thurier’s vampire drama as bloodsucking creatures of the night have long been the milieu of independent horror. There’s something about the eternal ennui of vampires that fits DIY filmmaking. After all, fake teeth are cheaper than zombie make-up.