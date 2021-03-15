The World of Cinema from Your Couch: An Overview of Berlinale 2021

At this point, I believe I am supposed to bemoan the notion of a virtual festival, and mourn the loss of the communal cinematic experience that simply cannot be replicated by watching the films at home in one’s rumpus room. I miss all that too in theory, but in practice, I found it very easy to do without all of that stuff. Thanks in no small part to a crippling fear of travel, there's no way I would have been attending this festival in a typical year with a normal physical event; to get a chance to experience it, even in a virtual edition, was undeniably a big thrill to me. Making the thrill even greater was the fact that, despite all of the obstacles and complications, the lineup of films on display was very strong. At least a couple of titles may well find themselves riding high on my list of 2021's best films.

"Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porno"

This year, the festival’s top prize, the Golden Bear, went to “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porno,” a Romanian entry from Radu Jude as wild and outrageous as its title. The film opens with a few minutes from a homemade sex tape featuring Emi (Katia Pascariu) and her husband indulging in some reasonably kinky fun. Unfortunately, Emi is a schoolteacher and when the tape somehow turns up online, she is called before a tribunal of parents to decide whether she should be fired. Jude breaks hte film down into three distinct sections: In the first, we observe Emi from afar as she wanders around Bucharest trying to steel herself for the big meeting while weird and occasionally violent behavior goes on all around her. The second section is an exercise in essay filmmaking in which Jude presents a sardonic overview of Romanian history via “a short dictionary of anecdotes, signs and wonders” that underline a pervasive sense of moral hypocrisy in the land. The final segment features Emi being grilled by the sneering and salacious parents and her spineless supervisor—everyone sitting outside and masked (ostensibly in accordance with COVID regulations but adding an extra edge to the proceedings)—and attempting to defend herself until a finale that I cannot even begin to describe, except to suggest that it might have even had John Waters rubbing his eyes out of sheer disbelief. Admittedly, the film is uneven at times and some viewers may find their patience tested during the long middle section (which, although it is funny and makes a number of strong points, runs perhaps a little too long for its own good). However, the stuff that does work—including the big jokes, a wonderful central performance from Pascariu, and the compelling mixture of wit and anger demonstrated by Jude throughout, especially during the brilliant final section—makes it worth watching. It will surely be one of the most talked-about films on this year’s festival circuit.

That central section will no doubt remind some viewers of the work of Jean-Luc Godard and indeed, the still-powerful specter of the French New Wave could be felt in a number of this year’s films, for better or worse. On the latter end of that scale is “The World After Us,” a tedious entry from Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas about a would-be writer (Aurelien Gabrielli) who gets a contract to write his first novel, but is so busy wooing his new girlfriend (Louise Chevillotte) and running scams to pay for the apartment he has impulsively rented for them to actually get any work done. “What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?” is an exercise in Rivette-style maxi-filmmaking from Georgian Alexandre Koberidze that begins as a romantic comedy with a classic meet-cute opening as the two lovers bump into each other in the street, and are so instantly thunderstruck that they make a date without even exchanging names. Alas, they end up suffering a whammy of a curse in which both of them wake up the next morning looking completely different and unable to find each other. As they go about their lives, gradually coming closer to each other without even realizing it, Koberidze gives us a full sense of the surrounding community—especially their local devotion to the upcoming World Cup. While the movie does have its undeniable charms, the 150-minute running time eventually proves to be too much of a good thing, though the number of raves has it received elsewhere makes me think that it might improve upon a second viewing.