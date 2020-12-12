Mr. Soul! Nominated for Outstanding Debut Feature at Cinema Eye Honors

"It's been beautiful to see and hear from viewers around the nation who are both entertained and uplifted by our film, as well as surprised and inspired as they discover 'Mr. SOUL!'," said director Haizlip. "Sharing my uncle's story and the legacy of his groundbreaking show is super important right now. As we head into our fourth month of streaming, what an incredible gift -- it allows more people in this pivotal moment to discover Ellis Haizlip's life and the impact that 'SOUL!' had on our country, then and now. Ellis Haizlip is really an unsung hero whose voice we need now more than ever, to help restore the SOUL of a nation. And now, for our film about his work to be recognized with this Cinema Eye Honors nomination, I am beyond humbled and grateful for this incredible honor, Cinema Eye is the most discerning of all the nonfiction awards, so this nomination bears extra weight, and I'm so happy for our team. This continues to be an amazing journey for the film."

Melissa Haizlip is a dynamic emerging filmmaker who has earned many accolades for her films, including the Chaz and Roger Ebert Producing Fellowship through PROJECT INVOLVE at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. “Mr. SOUL!” won the Best Music Documentary at the IDA Documentary Awards, the Best Feature Documentary at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival, the Audience Award for Best Feature at the AFI DOCS Film Festival in Washington, D.C., the Audience Award at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, the Meta Award at the Dallas Videofest/Docufest and made a splash at the BFI London Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Upcoming screenings for "Mr. Soul!" include a watch party and virtual Q&A with The Museum of Tolerance on Tuesday, December 29th, at 6pm CT, and a virtual Q&A with the African Diaspora Film Club at MoAD on Sunday, January 10th, at 7pm CT, where Haizlip will be in conversation with California Newsreel co-director/MoAD film series curator Cornelius Moore. In the video embedded below, you can watch the historic Q&A held on December 2nd, "Film Independent Presents: Mr. Soul!", hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, creator and actor, Lena Waithe.

NOTE: Chaz Ebert is also an executive producer of the film.

Header image caption: Ellis Haizlip and the JC White Singers. Photo by Alex Harsley in 1971.