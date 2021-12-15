Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog Leads Chicago Critics Awards with Seven

It’s rare for a film to sweep the Chicago Film Critics Association as thoroughly as Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” did tonight, named as the best in seven of nineteen categories voted on by the organization. The film won Best Picture, Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score. The domination created a historic event as Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” became the film to lose the most CFCA Awards as it was nominated for a record-setting 11 and took home none.
Other acting winners this year include Kristen Stewart for “Spencer” (which also won Best Costume Design) and Ruth Negga for “Passing”. The full list can be found below.
Note: RogerEbert.com Publisher Chaz Ebert and Editor Brian Tallerico are members of the CFCA, along with Assistant Editors Nick Allen & Matt Fagerholm, and site contributors Peter Sobczynski, Collin Souter, Isaac Feldberg, Robert Daniels, Mark Dujsik, Sergio Mims, and Clint Worthington.
BEST PICTURE: “The Power of the Dog”
BEST DIRECTOR: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
BEST ACTOR: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
BEST ACTRESS: Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ruth Negga, “Passing”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Licorice Pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion
BEST ANIMATED FILM: “Flee”
BEST DOCUMENTARY: “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)”
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “Drive My Car”
BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN: “The French Dispatch”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
BEST COSTUME DESIGN: “Spencer,” Jacqueline Durran
BEST EDITING: “The French Dispatch,” Andrew Weisblum
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: “Dune”
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER: Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”