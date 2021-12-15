Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog Leads Chicago Critics Awards with Seven

Other acting winners this year include Kristen Stewart for “Spencer” (which also won Best Costume Design) and Ruth Negga for “Passing”. The full list can be found below.

BEST PICTURE: “The Power of the Dog”

BEST DIRECTOR: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST ACTOR: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST ACTRESS: Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ruth Negga, “Passing”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Licorice Pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion

BEST ANIMATED FILM: “Flee”

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “Drive My Car”

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN: “The French Dispatch”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: “Spencer,” Jacqueline Durran

BEST EDITING: “The French Dispatch,” Andrew Weisblum

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: “Dune”

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER: Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”