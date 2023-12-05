Colman Domingo to Receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Bayard Rustin was the architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, but was largely overlooked. Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo as Rustin, the film shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker inspired a movement in a march toward freedom. Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, the Netflix film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.

For three decades, Colman Domingo has worked in film, television, and theater. He was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and SAG Ensemble Award for "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" and a second Spirit Award and Gotham Award for his work in "Zola". He won the 2022 Emmy Award, an Imagen and HCA Television Award for his performance as Ali in the critically acclaimed "Euphoria." On stage, Domingo has been nominated for two Tony® awards as well as an Olivier Award. He has also been recognized for his work as a playwright ("A Boy and His Soul") and producer. Domingo co-wrote, produced, and starred in the Academy Award shortlisted animated short film “New Moon” and executive [roduced and starred in the short film “North Star.” He will next be seen in the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" which is set to release on Monday, December 25th.

Domingo joins this year’s previously announced honorees "Poor Things" star Emma Stone (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), "The Holdovers" star Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Breakthrough Performance Award), "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig (Director of the Year), "American Fiction" star Jeffrey Wright (Career Achievement Award), "Maestro" star Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress) and "Killers of the Flower Moon" (Vanguard Award). Past recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actor include Bryan Cranston for "Trumbo", Brendan Fraser for "The Whale", and Andrew Garfield for "Hacksaw Ridge." All three went on to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Actor, with Fraser receiving the Best Actor Oscar.

The Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose stated mission is to "cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness." For more information and to purchase tickets to the award ceremony, click here.