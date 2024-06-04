Chi Film Fest's 60th Anniversary Cinema Soirée

This past Saturday, Cinema/Chicago threw the festival a swank soirée. Through its tributes to filmmaker Jennifer Reeder and Oscar-nominated actor John C. Reilly, the festival sought to salute both local luminaries and the organization's six decades in business. It also, through its fundraising efforts, expressed through a rapid-fire live auction, looked forward toward the future.

Many gleeful attendees, bedecked in smart tuxedos and textured, multi-hued dresses and gowns, braved the rainy summer evening to fill the Geraghty—a spacious, dynamic event space on the city’s southwest side. Upon entry, there was the glitzy, bright red carpet. Further out in the room the Senya Rogers-Kaufman Trio turned out busy jazz rhythms that bounced off the walls into the ear like honeyed drips of joy. It was the laidback opening to a ceremony helmed by soirée chair and Executive Committee member of Cinema/Chicago’s governing board, Brenda Robinson.





During the dinner, Al Roker, the weather anchor for NBC’s Today, played host. A mix of blue material and winking double entendres, which often, impishly, poked fun at the audience, served as Roker’s acidic material. It was a verbal barrage that took many by surprise, often causing the night to feel like an unintended roast rather than an easygoing party. When the crowd proved listless to Roker’s jokes, he quipped about the event’s planned late-night desert and dance that he’d never seen dead people dance before. Still, in between glasses of wine, the kind of copious alcohol that loosens the spirit, Mr. Roker’s bits and banter did make headway. Following a giving speech by Robinson and a congratulatory note from Charles Dreoge, Cinema/Chicago’s Chair of its Governing Board of Directors—the award giving began.

Known for stylishly bloody, feminist genre films like “Knives and Skin” and “Night’s End,” Chicago writer/director Jennifer Reeder received the festival’s Tour de Force Award. Before she took to the stage to accept the prize, a thoughtful video brimming with heartwarming testimonials from the likes of Alicia Silverstone—who starred in the Reeder’s “Perpetrator”—praised her career, vision, and voice. Reeder’s speech was playful, structured like a script, replete with fade-ins, dialogue, and even a beat for an applause.