In just one early scene, “Return to Seoul” writer and director Davy Chou sets the tone of Freddie’s visit and several moments in years still to come. She immerses herself in a place of discomfort, one that will bring up repressed emotions for both her and her family. Her reluctance to fit in or observe cultural norms can be seen as western arrogance, but at the same time, it’s her way of protecting her independent, free-spirited self against expectations. She has no interest in coddling men’s feelings, and there's a limit to how much sadness she can take from her guilt-ridden biological family.

Her dad (Oh Kwang-rok) drinks and writes her sorrowful emails expressing his life’s regrets in the hopes to convince her to stay in Korea. When she briefly stays with her dad and his family, her grandmother (Hur Ouk-Sook) cries at night while praying for forgiveness. It’s too much grief for Freddie to bear. At one point, she angrily says about her dad, “He needs to understand that I’m French now. My friends and family are there.” Yet, her personal boundaries are drawn and redrawn as Freddie experiences life, heartaches, and career paths. After all, this isn’t a movie about Freddie returning to France, it’s about her changing relationship with her country of origin and what that means to her as a woman who travels and loves freely, with few ties to keep her in any one place for too long.

Incidentally, Chou takes Freddie’s journey out of Seoul and into the countryside, giving both her and the viewer a wider scope of her Korean history, from the metropolitan capital, where she’s finally able to get a copy of her adoption records to a riverside town where her father and their family lives. Yet, in her search for her origins, she sometimes looks and acts as an unwilling participant, asking the bus driver to turn back to Seoul or rushing to the safety of nighttime escapism as quickly as possible when emotions run too high.