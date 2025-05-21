Cannes 2025: Table of Contents

The following table of contents contains RogerEbert.com’s coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which includes full reviews and festival dispatches from Managing Editor Brian Tallerico, Associate Editor Robert Daniels, and contributors Isaac Feldberg, Ben Kenigsberg, and others. You’ll also see video dispatches from Chaz Ebert, produced by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works.

Full Reviews

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning by Brian Tallerico

Eddington by Brian Tallerico

Bono: Stories of Surrender by Robert Daniels

The Phoenician Scheme by Brian Tallerico

Highest 2 Lowest by Robert Daniels

Dangerous Animals by Brian Tallerico

Video Dispatches: Chaz Ebert

Cannes 2025 Video #1: Robert De Niro Receives Honorary Palme d’Or and Advocates Protecting Democracy and Art

Cannes 2025 Video #2: Isaac Feldberg on Eddington, Chronology of Water, Left-Handed Girl, and More

Cannes 2025 Video #3: Robert Daniels on Urchin, Renoir, Die My Love, and More

Cannes 2025 Video #4: Brian Tallerico on Mission Impossible, The Phoenician Scheme, My Father’s Shadow, Secret Agent

Dispatches: Brian Tallerico

Cannes 2025: Sound of Falling, Reedland

Cannes 2025: The Plague, The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, Amrum

Cannes 2025: Dossier 137, A Pale View of Hills, The Great Arch

Cannes 2025: Die My Love, Pillion, Miroirs No. 3

Cannes 2025: Nouvelle Vague, A Magnificent Life

Dispatches: Ben Kenigsberg

Cannes 2025: Leave One Day, The Gold Rush

Cannes 2025: Two Prosecutors, Adam’s Sake, Promised Sky

Cannes 2025: Left-Handed Girl, Sirât

Cannes 2025: The Little Sister, The Wave

Cannes 2025: A Useful Ghost, Arco

Cannes 2025: The Secret Agent, The Love That Remains, Magellan

Cannes 2025: Eagles of the Republic, Once Upon a Time in Gaza

Dispatches: Robert Daniels

Cannes 2025: My Father’s Shadow, Enzo, Dalloway

Cannes 2025: Renoir, Sons of the Neon Night, Orwell: 2+2=5

Cannes 2025: Exit 8, Eleanor the Great, Fuori

Dispatches: Isaac Feldberg

Cannes 2025: The Chronology of Water, Urchin

Other Contributions

Cannes Film Festival 2025: A Look at the Cannes Classics Program by Scott Dummler

Movies without Tariffs: A Preview of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival by Lisa Nesselson